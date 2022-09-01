Qadree Ollison is now a member of America’s Team.
The Niagara Falls native signed on the the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad Thursday, two days after he was released by the Atlanta Falcons.
Ollison, a 25-year-old running back, was selected by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh, where he eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards twice in four seasons after starring locally at Canisius High School. Listed at 6-foot-1, 232 pounds, he scored four touchdowns on just 22 carries during his rookie season, though he would carry just 22 more times over the next two years.
Ollison was cut by Atlanta following the 2021 preseason and signed to its practice squad. He eventually found a spot on the active roster, scoring a 19-yard touchdown on his final carry.
This year, Ollison once again found himself in a roster battle and was cut after totaling 77 yards and a score on 18 carries over three preseason games.
Dan Quinn, who was Atlanta’s head coach when the Falcons drafted Ollison, is now the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.
Dallas boasts a strong running back room. Ezekiel Elliott is the second-highest paid back in the NFL, while Tony Pollard is coming off a breakout season. Rico Dowdle is a core special teamer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.