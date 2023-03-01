BUFFALO — Niagara Falls kids are built just a little bit different.
It doesn’t matter if the clock is ticking down, the opponent has all the momentum or how loud the crowd is. Niagara Falls kids aren’t afraid. They want to be in that moment.
In what was considered the game of the week before the Wolverines and Health Sciences even showed up to Buffalo State on Wednesday, their Class AA sectional semifinal game delivered everything all the fans hoped it would be when they filled the arena.
Niagara Falls took the first swing, building a lead that peaked at 13 points in the second half. But Health Sciences rallied, finally tying the game with 1 minute, 27 seconds left. Nick Estell wasn’t scared.
He dribbled the length of the court, shucked a defender with one of his muscular arms and jumped into the teeth of the defense.
Whistle. Two free throws. Estell still wasn’t scared.
The sophomore point guard had knocked down a turnaround jumper at the halftime buzzer and it didn’t seem like there was anymore pressure when he stepped to the foul line to calmly sink the go-ahead free throws. Moments later, he made a steal and threw the ball ahead to Omarion Ralands to seal a 66-60 win, sending the Wolverines to their seventh Class AA sectional final in eight years.
“There was really no pressure, I was just trying to come up with a win,” said Estell, who scored seven of his 11 points at the free-throw line. “... We’re just a bunch of dogs. We don’t care who’s going or who’s hot on the opposite team. We’re going to keep fighting. We could turn the ball over five or six times and we’re going to keep pushing until we get that one good play.”
At one point, it appeared as if Niagara Falls (20-2) was going to run away with a win. The Wolverines powered their way to the foul line, racking up fouls on Health Sciences’ frontcourt. Davon Wade led the charge early, scoring eight of his 14 points in the first quarter.
But Health Sciences (19-2) started making shots. Quiet in the first half, Falcon freshman guard Amir Moye came alive in the second half and finished with a team-high 19 points, while the team grabbed 17 offensive rebounds.
Each time they crept a little closer, Niagara Falls made a run, only for Health Sciences to shut it back down, until finally Michael Whitt made two free throws to tie the game at 60-all.
“I think they shot the ball really well,” Niagara Falls coach Carlos Bradberry said. “The Moye kid, we struggled keeping in front of us and I think his penetration opened up jump shots for everybody. Today was the first time we really struggled to contain a guard. The Moye kid is special.”
While Estell put the game away, James Robinson kept the Wolverines afloat when the Falcons closed in. Every time Niagara Falls needed an answer, Robinson was there to make a big basket, grab a rebound or block a shot.
Robinson first caught a nifty pass in traffic from Ralands, took two steps and flushed a thunderous dunk on Health Sciences’ Staz Chiddick that made the Buffalo State crowd come out of their seats.
First Twitter look at James Robinson’s #BOOM of the year pic.twitter.com/rpPN9tndlf— 🏀centercourt🏀 (@centercourt42) March 2, 2023
After the Falcons cut the lead to two, Robinson drilled a 3-pointer from the corner. and once again snuffed out a rally when he slammed Shymere Madden’s missed layup on a fastbreak. In his first career game at Buffalo State, Robinson scored a game-high 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, while adding four assists and two blocks — a game Bradberry called, “a player-of-the-year performance.”
Bradberry and the coaching staff has been harping on Robinson to be that type of player each night and that went through his mind during the second half.
“I just made big plays every time I saw the game getting close,” Robinson said. “I just needed to set the tone for my team, because I know they get a lot of energy from the plays that I make.”
Now the Wolverines will get a rematch with No. 1 Jamestown at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, almost a full year after losing to the Red Raiders in the championship game. Bradberry was blunt in saying Jamestown was the game they have been waiting for, especially since Niagara Falls and Lancaster move up to Class AAA next year.
“We sort of wanted another date with Jamestown,” Bradberry said. “I think the environment is going to be special, especially with us going to AAA next year. We won’t get this opportunity again to play them in the playoffs.”
Estell added five assists and four steals, while Ralands had 12 points.
Whitt finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for Health Sciences.
