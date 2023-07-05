Olivia Zafuto had much to look forward to this winter.
On May 18, the defenseman signed a one-year, $63,000 contract with the Metropolitan Riveters as a free agent after she made her debut in the Premier Hockey Federation last season and was an All-Star selection with the Boston Pride.
Zafuto had recently found an apartment in close proximity to the team’s facilities in New Jersey. She was excited to start her new chapter in the Metropolitan Area after she heard nothing but positive feedback about the organization’s on- and off-ice personnel.
But the joy turned into surprise when Zafuto and her fellow PHF members joined a group call June 29. That was when they were told that assets of the league were purchased by Billie Jean King Enterprises and the Mark Walter Group. By merging with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, a single women’s professional hockey league in North America will begin play in January 2024.
In the aftermath, Zafuto has had a mixture of emotions with the major change. And while she and other players are saddened they won’t be able to play a ninth season in the PHF, Zafuto said there is “a lot of excitement” for the sport moving forward after years of division, including the ratification of a collective bargaining agreement Sunday.
“Everybody’s been kind of asking, ‘When are you guys going to work together?’ and that’s what we need,” said Zafuto, a Niagara Falls native. “We need all the resources. Time, money, investors. We need everybody together if we really want women’s hockey to take (off). (We need all the resources going toward one league and see where we can go from here.”
Forming into one league, Zafuto said, will help women’s hockey become a “sustainable” product and enhance the professionalism of the sport, including receiving proper facility space and traveling resources like the men receive. Having a unified brand, she added, could help build fan bases and the communities in the different markets.
The excitement also comes with some uncertainty for all the skaters who competed in either the PHF or the PWHPA in recent seasons. This winter, a total of 11 teams in both leagues competed, seven from the PHF alone, which came as a re-branding of the National Women’s Hockey League in 2021. The new single league is projected to have only six teams and 115 roster spots.
Since joining the professional ranks, Zafuto has experience playing in both the PHF and the PWHPA.
Following a four-year, 104-point career at Colgate University, Zafuto was selected by Buffalo in the 2019 NWHL Draft and spent two seasons total in the league with the Beauts and then the Minnesota Whitecaps. Zafuto remembers the different realities of playing in both leagues.
“The first year (I played in the PWHPA), there were players all over the US and Canada, so, you tried to get as many players together as you could,” Zafuto said. “For a year and a half, I really wasn’t at any team practices. We do skills (training) in Buffalo with sometimes two to four players. Whereas the PHF, that whole time, had a league. And it wasn’t easy for them. They were fighting for a lot and I give the PHF and the players that stuck with a lot of credit because they fought long and hard to to get the PHF where it is.”
While she hopes to continue her professional career in North America, Zafuto has
didn’t rule out playing overseas again in Europe, where she played during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following her time in the NWHL, Zafuto traveled abroad and played with HV71 in the Sweden Women’s Hockey League for 11 games, including the 2020-21 playoffs. The following year, Zafuto returned to the SDHL and produced 20 points in 35 games for Linköping HC.
“It’s a little bit of a different world,” Zafuto said of her time in Sweden during the COVID-19 pandemic. “They play (on) an Olympic sized sheet. The game itself is a little different. Nothing crazy, though, you know, it’s, it’s all hockey, you know, we’re all skating around the same way. … Just living in Sweden and getting to experience, you know, a different culture and meet people from all over the world. It was an experience I definitely cherish and grateful that I got to have.”
Along with her playing career, Zafuto has experience behind the bench, as an assistant coach at her alma mater Nichols in the 2019-20 season and then at the Thayer Academy in Massachusetts this winter. Or, she might have to find a new job in the workforce, as she worked at Pure Hockey last year as a part-time position with the Pride.
While there are options on the table, Zafuto is focused on preparing for the challenge of joining a new team, a similar situation for all players involved.
“We’re hoping we have a spot (but) you don’t know,” Zafuto said. “And if you do, great. If you don’t, it’s hard. But I’m hoping to make a team in the new league. And if not, we’ll see where the wind takes us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.