A Division I men’s hockey player coming off a stellar senior season typically doesn’t have trouble finding a place to play professionally. Whether it’s in the United States, Canada or Europe, there are options.
Olivia Zafuto found women don’t have the same luxury.
Fresh off scoring 104 career points as a defenseman for Colgate, the Niagara Falls native was drafted by the Buffalo Beauts of the National Women’s Hockey League in 2019. But around graduation time, players bailed on the league to form their own, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.
Players felt the NWHL wasn’t providing the compensation and resources required for a professional athlete and moved to make a change. Zafuto opted for that route, playing in Buffalo and Minnesota for two seasons before trying her luck in Sweden, the top destination for women’s hockey players outside North America.
A playoff run and another full season granted what Zafuto was seeking, but she wanted to come home. Offering better pay and working conditions, the NWHL rebranded as the Premier Hockey Federation in 2021.
The Boston Pride gave Zafuto her shot, and while there is still room to improve, she is thriving as a professional hockey player.
“The struggle is always going to be there until everyone can say they’re making a livable wage,” Zafuto said. “I think that’s how it is in every women’s league across the world. The struggle continues, but it doesn’t feel like a struggle here. I’ve enjoyed it so much.”
Telling a player they were going to be a professional athlete, but still had to acquire a second job, their own suitable housing on poor pay, no health care and little access to gyms and rinks wasn’t enticing to Zafuto and several of her Colgate teammates.
After balking and deciding to play abroad, Zafuto had a quick run with HV71 in the Sweden Women’s Hockey League for 11 games, including playoffs. She returned to the SDHL the following year, scoring 20 points in 35 games for Linköping HC.
She was intrigued by returning for another season, but found the league was experiencing some of the same pitfalls as women’s professional hockey in the United States, while the PHF was proving to be different following its resurgence.
“They have a great infrastructure, they have a great setup, it’s just that the support isn’t there for every club,” Zafuto said. “Of course, we spoke up and tried to fight for things within our organization, but it’s not the same as it is here. I had a great time, but the league here was growing so much here. … Professionalism, compensation was just going to be better here.”
There was little conversation with the Beauts after being drafted and even less when she inquired about returning to officially sign with the club. By the time Zafuto wanted to return to Western New York, the Pegulas had relinquished the franchise back to the NWHL and the Beauts went from playing at Harborcenter to Northtown.
The discussion ended after one chat. She never heard from the team again. Although thrilled with her current situation in Boston, Zafuto admits it would have been nice to play 20 minutes up the I-190 from the Falls.
“They didn’t want me, I guess, which is fine by me,” Zafuto said. “I am absolutely loving Boston. We have an unbelievable team, it’s super fun and we have an unbelievable setup. It would have been nice to stay home. I have a big family in Niagara Falls and it would have been nice to be close to them. It didn’t work out and I’m happy with where I’m at.”
All of Boston’s games in the PHF are played on weekends, and while players do not need to take second jobs, some do. Since the Pride practice at 9 p.m., Zafuto is an assistant coach for Thayer Academy in Massachusetts, thanks to meeting head coach Brandy Fisher-Bailey over the summer.
Zafuto also works for Pure Hockey part-time, simply as something to fill free time. She works out three mornings per week with a chunk of her teammates.
“People do work and do little things here and there, just because why not?” said Zafuto, who has yet to record a point in six games this season. “Why not have a little extra money? We’re very lucky with where things are and it’s only going to go up. We’re excited to see things increase in salaries over the years.”
Zafuto returns to Buffalo when the Pride play the Beauts in a pair of games this week. Boston and Buffalo play at 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, with both games played at Northtown Center.
