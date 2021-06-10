Followers of 2021 Niagara/Orleans ‘super league’ wrestling surely have had Thursday, June 10 circled on the calendar since the schedule released over a month ago.
The league’s top four teams collided in separate duals on Thursday, as the unbeaten Niagara Falls Wolverines (8-0) hosted Newfane (8-2) for a 'super league' showdown between the area’s No. 3 and No. 6 ranked teams, respectively. Meanwhile, No. 7 Niagara Wheatfield (7-1) tied with No. 4 Starpoint (6-2), 24-24, but were winners on criteria, winning seven bouts to Starpoint’s six.
Falls improved to 8-0 on the season with a convincing 57-10 win over a light Panthers squad. In spite of the low number of head-to-head matches, the dual did feature a handful of bouts between top talent in the area. The Wolverines’ Mike Syposs was a 13-12 decision winner over returning sectional champion Aidan Gillings at 126 pounds. In the very next match, Newfane’s Adam Huntington was an overtime winner by decision, 6-4, over Niagara Falls’ returning state tournament qualifier Amarfio Reynolds Jr. at 132.
With only one week left in ‘super league’ action, Falls will visit arch enemy Niagara Wheatfield on Tuesday, June 15, trying to avoid a loss to a Falcons squad with revenge on its mind. Falls was a 39-30 winner in the 2019-2020 edition of the Niagara Cup and the Falcons do still have a chance to at least tie for the league title, but need a win over the Wolverines to do so.
“The Niagara Cup will be on the line Tuesday and the ‘super league’ championship Wednesday. Most big tournaments are two days, so I am comfortable with it,” said Falls head coach Josh Eagan on the big final week ahead. “We have to stay focused and wrestle tough and smart. We have had this circled on our calendars since May.”
For Eagan, his first Niagara Cup as head coach taps into memories of wrestling both as a youth and as a new coach.
“It’s going to be fun seeing (head coach Rick) Sweney and (assistant coach Bill) Ploetz,” Eagan said. “I’ve known Sweney since I was a toddler. He and my dad coached together in the '80s and '90s. He has been a great mentor. He even gave me my first coaching job back in 2009. Rick’s faith and reasons for loving the sport have definitely impacted how I coach.”
On Thursday night in Sanborn, the Falcons were already playing spoiler, as they were winners on tie breaking criteria over the Spartans who came into the match with a perfect 6-0 league record. The tie breaker came down to individual matches won, which landed in Wheatfield’s favor, 7-6. All but one weight class was contested in the dual as well.
The dual started with a pair of overtime matches at 126 and 132 pounds. NW’s Tremell Mathews earned a quality win over Starpoint’s CJ Uptegrove with an 8-6 overtime win. Gage LaPlante followed that up with the exact same score at 132 earning an OT win over Te’Shaun Mathews to earn three team points for Starpoint.
Wheatfield claimed all seven of its wins in the first 10 weights, including Collin Coughenour’s critical pin at 138 pounds to jump out to a 24-12 lead with only three weights left. Peyton Lyness earned Starpoint’s only pin of the match immediately after at 145 pounds.
With Starpoint down three points and needing more than a decision victory, it was up to NW 8th grader Garrett Chase at 118 pounds to hold off any Starpoint opponent in the final match of the night. While falling by decision, 7-6, Chase held off a Spartans senior but also helped the Falcons to victory by not giving up any more than a three-team-point match.
While the Spartans dropped their first league dual of the season, wins over Lewiston-Porter and Wilson and a Niagara Falls win over Wheatfield would set up next Wednesday’s Falls at Starpoint showdown to be for at least a share of the ‘super league’ title.
“(Head coach Steve) Hart at Starpoint is fun to coach against,” Eagan said. “We joke around a lot and have been talking a lot this entire season. He definitely has a passion for the sport that I love to see. Both teams are well coached and committed to offseason wrestling which obviously helps. I’m excited to get out there, have some fun, and see how our roster moves play out.”
