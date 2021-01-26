NIAGARA FALLS — It may have been under unique circumstances, but the Niagara Frontier League is bowling once again.
Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda split a head-to-head match Tuesday at Bowl-O-Drome bowling alley. In a socially-distanced event that had dividers between each lane, the Wolverines got their first win of the season on the boys side, while the Lady Jacks handled things on the girls'.
For the boys, Niagara Falls outpaced NT 3,684-2,992 for a 6-1 win. The Wolverines had three bowlers score over 600 points, including Cameron Shelton (683), Aiden Strack (633) and Bryce Rodgers (615). Shelton averaged a team-best 227.7 per frame, including a 253 score in game two.
Leading the Lumberjacks was Charles Cain, who totaled 619 points with a 206.3 average, due in large part to a match-high 267 in game one.
Things were much tighter on the girls' side, as the Lady Jacks' 2,923-2,796 advantage cleared the way for a 4-3 victory. NT's top girls bowlers were freshman Bridget Cake (653 total, 245 match high, 217.7 average), Tessa Moderacki (545 total, 203 match high, 181.7 average) and Bailey Glass (528 total, 193 match high, 176 average).
The Wolverines nipped at their heels all match, behind co-captain Carly Washcalus (639 total, 233 match high, 213 average), Bryanna McKee (537 total, 212 match high, 179 average) and Alexandra Ventry (514 total, 188 match high, 171.3 average).
Niagara Falls boys coach Bill Rodgers was unable to be with the team last week while quarantining, so he's been learning on the fly. Although this is his first year taking over for former Wolverines head coach Patti Gabriele, Rodgers has kept an eye on the team due to his ties to the program as an assistant under former coach Ed Ventry from 2010 to 2018.
"I thought they looked very good. We've got a lot of young kids out here," Rodgers said.
" ... You could see some nerves, I thought maybe a little excitement for that first game. But after that, the boys especially, they really settled down (and) bowled great those last two games. And the girls did too. They took it on the chin the first game but they came back nicely the last two games and made a really tight match out of it. So I was pretty impressed."
Rodgers noted how fun it's been to watch his co-captains in Washcalus and Brian Templeton grow over the years, as they began their sixth varsity seasons Tuesday. He recalls how tough it was for Washcalus to throw the ball down the lane as a seventh grader, a 180-degree turn for one of the NFL's top bowlers.
Templeton has grown just as much in that span. And although Rodgers was not coaching within the program at the time, he was never too far away to be attentive to what the Wolverines were doing. They earned dual league title shares over the last two seasons, while the girls have won each of the last four NFL championships.
Being in this head role means Rodgers needed a co-pilot. He couldn't have asked for a better one in JoAnne Washcalus, also the mother of one the Falls' co-captains.
"She stabilizes me. She let's me focus on the bowling part with the kids," said Rodgers, who also bowled back in his days at the old LaSalle High School. "And she does so much behind the scenes stuff ... like the 'team mom' things, so it doesn't work without her."
Speaking of the Walshcaluses, the younger of the two thought the team performed admirably, especially with such a youthful roster on the girls' side with four middle schoolers and other new faces. She may still get nervous when her mother watches her bowl, but Carly hopes to guide the girls side as their leader.
"I'm definitely doing my best to do what I can to help the girls," Carly said.
"At the same time, I've been bowling since I was very young, and then I really got into it in seventh grade when my cousin (state champion Angela Gabriele) was a bowler. So I'm just trying my best to do what I can to help the girls, taking my wisdom and helping them. And trying to help them understand the game and understand where I'm coming from when I throw the ball, when I make my spares and things like that."
Carly's co-captain also looks to be a leader this season, as Templeton will be urging his fellow Wolverines to be safe and mask up. The senior knows how one positive test can impact the team, so Templeton is making sure his teammates adhere to all COVID protocols.
Like most seniors, though, Templeton is just thankful to have his final season.
"I didn't think we were gonna have a season, that's for sure," Templeton said.
"I didn't think there was gonna be any sports this year. It's definitely different from years before, but I'm glad that we'll at least have a season to able to have that experience one last time as a senior. Don't know what it's gonna look like for tournaments or anything like that, but just having the season in general is really nice."
NT is led by Hannah Brocklehurst on the girls' side and Josh Garrison for the boys. Brocklehurst will be looking to her stellar freshman in Cake to carry the load for the girls team, as well as senior Ethan Drajem and sophomore Dakota Keem for the boys side.
Brocklehurst has high hopes for what NT can accomplish in 2021. But she's well aware of how the coronavirus presents a caveat to the season.
"I'm very impressed with both teams. Both of our teams are very young," said Brocklehurst, as both of the Jacks' girls and boys teams have a combined 11 members in their sophomore year or lower. "The boys stepped it up very well. Looking forward to a great year."
Brocklehurst added " ... With not much practice (the emphasis is) just to be consistent. The most important part of the game is spares ... (I'll be preaching) just to be consistent, keep your nerves calm, just stay focused. I mean, there's not much to do with a season that's gonna be over in like a month. But I'm definitely looking forward to a good year."
NT hosts Kenmore West 4:15 p.m. Thursday at home at the Tonawanda Bowling Center. The Falls has a bye Thursday, but will be back in action 4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Bowl-O-Drome against those same Blue Devils.
All NF matches will be streamed on TheOSCatNFHS YouTube channel.
