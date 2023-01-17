In her first season back stateside, Olivia Zafuto is an All-Star.
The Niagara Falls native was named a Premier Hockey Federation All-Star on Tuesday in her first season playing with the Boston Pride. Zafuto, a defenseman, has recorded three goals and three assists, while recording a team-high 25 penalty minutes in 13 games this season.
Zafuto is one of 45 players selected to the game, including seven from Boston, which leads the PHF with 30 points. Three players from the Buffalo Beauts — Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Dominique Kremer and Antonia Matzka — were also chosen for the game, which takes place at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 in Toronto and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
She returned to play in the United States after playing parts of the last two seasons in Sweden. Zafuto was initially drafted by Buffalo in 2018, but never signed. She agreed to terms with Boston during the offseason.
The rosters have been divided into three teams — American, Canadian and an international team — and will play in a round-robin competition for the championship.
