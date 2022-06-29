Niagara Falls native Josh Thibeault to impose past learnings as Canisius coach

Age and experience gave way to knowledge when it came to hiring Josh Thibeault.
After one season as an assistant coach, Canisius High School appointed the 21-year-old former Niagara Wheatfield standout as its head wrestling coach. Thibeault was a two-time Section VI champion and a two-time Class A champion before graduating in 2019 and then spent two years wrestling for Niagara County Community College, winning the NJCAA Region III most outstanding wrestler in 2021.
He still has collegiate eligibility remaining to compete, but he was beginning to grow weary after a childhood filled with wrestling, beginning with the Niagara Falls Power Cats. He still wanted to stay involved with the sport while taking online classes to earn his criminal justice degree at Niagara University, so Thibeault turned to coaching.
Despite having one year of formal coaching experience, Thibeault feels his acumen and ability to lead a program was validated when Canisius gave him control of the team.
“I knew all along I could do something like this,” Thibeault said. “As soon as I got (hired), I knew the AD, the wrestlers and the community had the confidence in me to lead the program. It gave me a ton more confidence and I hope we can have a lot of success in these upcoming years.”
The Crusaders went 2-2 last season in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association after their 2021 season was canceled due to COVID-19. Four Canisius wrestlers placed at the New York Catholic High School Athletic Association last season, but lost all four to graduation.
Still, Thibeault believes he can help build the Crusaders into a contender in the league, leaning on the skills he was taught at Niagara Wheatfield and NCCC. The Falcons went 35-5 and won two Niagara Frontier League championships during Thibeault’s career.
“All of the knowledge I learned at Niagara Wheatfield and NCCC formed the wrestler that I was and I like to coach how I wrestled,” Thibeault said. “It will be very close and similar. There will obviously be things that I didn’t learn at NCCC and Niagara Wheatfield that will be implemented, but everything I learned will be put in to mold my up and coming wrestlers at Canisius.”
Since he was a young wrestler for the Power Cats, Thibeault has attempted to absorb wrestling information in high volumes. He enjoyed the feeling of having his arm raised after a match or standing on top of the podium, so his thirst for more information intensified. He posted an individual record of 145-74 in high school, including going 41-6 as a senior and then went 8-2 in a COVID-abbreviated sophomore season at NCCC.
“I learned a lot of techniques as a kid and the drive just kept going and I just wanted to stay in the best shape, keep working out and do all the right things,” Thibeault said. “I would be like a sponge and absorb all that knowledge. It really made me a great wrestler and I think it will make me a great coach, as well.”
Thibeault may want to build in his current roster in the mold of the teams he wrestled for, but he will have to do it without the superb youth programs that feed the high school team like Niagara Wheatfield has with Power Cats and Niagara Wheatfield Amateur Athletics.
Former Niagara Wheatfield sectional champion Jake DeWolf and East Aurora state wrestler Tyler Hall — who wrestled at the University of Pennsylvania — will serve as Thibeault’s assistants and they must scour the school for prospects. Luckily, Canisius typically does not have a shortage of talented athletes roaming the halls.
“If we’re able to obtain and recruit multi-sport athletes from within Canisius, especially athletic football players and athletic track and field runners, that’s the key to success,” Thibeault said. “At Niagara Wheatfield, our backups and JV wrestlers were good because we had a lot of athletes. It’s really about depth, being able to fill out a lineup and not giving up so many forfeits that you lose the match.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
