Last October, Jeffrey Menyah went home.
The former Niagara Falls High School and Onondaga Community College track and field standout and amateur boxer fighting out of Casal’s Boxing Club, didn’t go to his home in Cheektowaga, but the home in Ghana, where his parents and siblings still live.
The trip to his homeland had a profound effect on the young fighter.
“It was a chance to remind myself where I’m from and why I’m doing this,” Menyah, 25, said, referring to boxing. “It’s a struggle over there. I don’t take the opportunities I have for granted.”
While in Ghana, Menyah was able to meet and train with several professional fighters in the country. It inspired him to delve deeper into his own 7-0 amateur career and refine his skills in the ring.
“I got a chance to spar with some guys,” he said. “I learned so much from them. That also gave me a lot of motivation to really pursue the boxing career.”
Those skills will be on display Saturday night when Menyah fights at Casal’s Boxing Club for Fight Night 13. Doors for the event open at 4 p.m., with the first bout scheduled for 5. Menyah will be fighting Douglas Kuzande, who’s fighting out of King Boxing in Rochester.
In preparing for Saturday’s fight, Menyah has been training and sparring with Ray Casal’s son, former professional boxer Anthony Lenk. The experience Lenk brings to the training, along with Casal’s guidance, have been a boon for Menyah.
“I’ve been training much harder than years before,” he said. “They’ve taught me so much. Everything I know.”
Menyah will also be fighting in the Western New York Golden Gloves finals in May.
The co-main event of the night will feature Ammar Esaleh, another fighter from Casal’s that has made strides over the past year. Esaleh, who owns a fencing company, Is excited to be back in the ring in front of a hometown crowd. Casal’s fight nights harken back to a time when every city had boxing matches on a regular basis, with full, rowdy crowds.
“I’ve been training hard, sparring hard, running more and just trying to do more,” he said.
Esaleh is set to take on Kuwar Manu from King of the Ring Boxing in Ontario. It’ll be his first fight in the “open” division, which means stiffer competition and three-minute rounds.
John Conde will be fighting in his second boxing match Saturday night, A practitioner of jiu-jitsu as well, Conde is hoping to make the jump into mixed martial arts in the near future. Perfecting his boxing skills is part of the process.
“Just in general, fighting makes me feel alive,” he said. “You don't have to worry about anything. You don't have to think about anything. It's literally just you with the other person and that's all you're thinking about.”
Conde also likes the idea of relying on himself in competition. He wrestled in high school, and that experience planted the seed for his embrace of martial arts and combat sports.
“My main goal is just to keep my boxing super sharp,” he said. “I've wrestled through high school. I'm a blue belt in jiu jitsu. I've been doing jiu jitsu for about three years now. I think I'm getting to that point where I'm ready to transition into MMA.”
A number of younger fighters are making their debuts on Saturday’s card, including nine-year-old Dean Justus, He’s a bit nervous about his bout.
“I’m a little scared, but really excited,” he said.
Ethan Andriaccio, 15, whose father was a boxer, is also making his debut. Boxing has raised his confidence and given him a clearer head. He’s excited to show what he’s learned.
“I feel very confident,” he said. “Just a little nervous, but confident.”
Jayden Irving, 12, and Aden Dolson, 12, will also have their first fights Saturday. They’re both excited to be a part of Casal’s boxing team, and show what they can do in the ring.
Roman Doyle also comes from a boxing family, and started going to Casal’s two months ago with his dad. He’ll also make his debut Saturday. Despite his lack of experience, Doyle said he feels prepared through his training and sparring to come out on top.
“My second time sparring was kind of iffy,” he said, ‘but I’ve gotten better from there.”
Casal expects a sold out house Saturday night. He said he appreciates the way the community supports him and the gym.
“We’re going to put on a great show,” he said.
For tickets, call 716-990-3112, or stop into Casal’s Boxing Club.
