Back when Mikiah Kreps was waiting for a concrete date for her next fight, she attended a family party. An admitted foodie, Kreps was encouraged by her family to eat the delicious food available to her. However, she didn’t budge from her discipline.
“Oh, I wanted to,” she said. “But I brought my ground turkey and vegetables.”
After a summer where a few fights fell through, Kreps will again enter the ring Friday night at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The Niagara Falls native (3-0, 2 KOs) will be facing another 3-0 fighter in Carmaria Matos Vargas, a native of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Vargas has one knockout in her three fights.
While Vargas has a similar record, not all are created equal. Kreps will be by far her biggest challenge and her most decorated opponent. Vargas’ three opponents have a combined 4-31-4 record.
Kreps is obviously excited to be fighting in front of her hometown crowd again after winning her last bout in May in the Cataract City.
“There’s nothing like fighting in front of your hometown crowd,” Kreps said. “I thought it was going to be loud and crazy, and it exceeded expectations. I think this crowd is going to be even better.”
While Kreps expected to fight again in the summer, she was able to use the time off to transform her body into what she says is the best shape of her career.
“Training is my lifestyle,” she said. “I obviously wanted to fight. But, staying in the gym, I’ve saw a lot of great changes in my body. I feel much quicker and sharp.
“I love to train whether I have a fight date or not. But, having a fight date locked in is a whole different motivation.”
This was Kreps’ second training camp with Manny Robles, a relationship Kreps said has been fantastic from the start. Kreps begins the first half of training in the Buffalo area before heading to Los Angeles to work with Robles.
“I was training hard, but I felt something was missing,” she said. “Going to Cali and getting that extra push has been one of the best things I’ve done. At first, I didn’t want to go. Then, I didn’t want to leave.
“This camp has been great. I feel like the more I train, the more comfortable I get. We are even more in sync.”
Kreps and her management team still have a goal of Kreps fighting for a world title in 2023.
“It’s best if we get past this fight, and then get her in the ring again as soon as possible,” said Jerry Cesarez, Kreps’ manager at First to Fight Management. “We want to her to get as many rounds as possible in order to showcase all the great things she’s been working on at the gym.”
One thing about her future is clear: Kreps will enjoy some food after the fight on Friday.
“All you can eat sushi and Half Baked (Café in Lockport) cookies,” she said. “They’re amazing.”
