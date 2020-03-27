Section VI wrestling royalty is a modest term to use for Willie McDougald Jr.
Hailing from the acclaimed McDougald wrestling family, Willie left his mark at Niagara Falls and became one of Western New York's most accomplished wrestlers.
That made the decision to choose McDougald as the GNN Sports Player of the Year for wrestling a no brainer. His stiffest competition? His cousin, Justin, who just so happened to earn his first state title for Niagara Wheatfield and became the Falcons' all-time wins leader this winter.
Willie would bring Justin along to turn the family on to wrestling as kids, before Justin's older brother, Warren III, joined them. All those push-ups, sit-ups and nights at the wrestling club as elementary schoolers were initially a nuisance, but Willie attributes it all to what allowed he and Justin to close their high school careers together as champions.
The Falls senior would tell his younger self to keep putting in that extra work because it'd directly breed success.
This led to a flood of accomplishments; McDougald racked up a 243-17 record to become the Wolverines' winningest wrestler, became a two-time NYSPHSAA champion, matched Justin with his fifth Section VI title this winter and wrapped up the year nationally ranked as the No. 17 high schooler at 145 pounds, the lone New Yorker in the weight class.
McDougald calls his parents, Wille Sr. and Morgan, his greatest motivation due to their support of he and his cousins, as well as them not living the most desired childhood. High-risk behavior was the norm in the environments his parents came up in, so Willie Jr. wanted to be part of something positive like athletics.
His plan was to wrestle for one varsity season, then focus on football for the rest of high school. Let's just say there was a different path to come.
Niagara Falls head coach DJ Giancola distinctly remembers seeing McDougald begin his varsity tenure in seventh grade back in 2014. Giancola said McDougald was always a quiet, hard-working kid that stood out for the right reasons. But it was the southtowns tournament at St. Francis High School where McDougald really made an impression.
Giancola made sure to point McDougald's greatness out to him before he saw it in himself.
"After one of the matches, I called him over and we had a conversation. I said 'Willie, I can't believe how good you are situationally," Giancola said, as McDougald finished the 2014-15 season with a 32-2 record. "Like there's things you do that you can't teach; how you're positionally aware, how you move, how you compete. You have a very rare ability and (you must) be ambitious, because we're gonna get as good as we can get.'"
To get where he needed to be, McDougald knew he'd need to add to his natural athleticism by growing as a technician. That's just what the Falls star did, notching three state place finishes and helping the Wolverines win the Niagara Frontier League and a Class AA title this year with a 44-1 season.
Giancola's message was always simple for McDougald; be great, not good.
In eighth grade, competing in sectionals and outperforming expectations at the NYSPHSAA tournament was an achievement for McDougald, before hitting ninth grade and making a mark at the state level. By 10th grade, McDougald would claim his first state title en route to becoming the Falls' most accomplished grappler.
Giancola sees the mindset that McDougald took into each season as to what propelled him.
"He made sure in his mind that he sought after higher goals. ... He went to states and then the next year was, 'I have to place at the states,'" Giancola said. "And then he placed at states, the next year was, 'I have to win states.' It was never just, 'ehh, this is good enough,' it was always be more ambitious and always be great, not good."
Giancola said how McDougald was always willing to get out of his comfort zone to battle the complacency of being good. One of the ways McDougald combatted that was by not comparing himself to certain wrestlers that he wrestled in the past.
Another thing Giancola shared about McDougald's personality was he does not demand attention, instead commanding it. He might be a reserved kid at his core, but it's all due to his quiet confidence. A wrestler this talented could gloat, but Giancola said McDougald has the respect from his peers because he'd never tell you how good he is.
Giancola described it as him bringing "a healthy presence of humility in his character."
McDougald was just as high on Giancola and the rest of his staff. Without their tutelage, the wrestling star could not imagine how his career may have went.
"My coach Josh Eagan, Don McCoy (and Giancola), all those guys they really helped me become not only a great wrestler, but a great person, honestly," McDougald said. "Coach Don, he's been my coach probably since I was five. His sons, Donnie and Josh, I wrestled with them through youth, all the way into high school. He's a great guy man. ... They all treated me like I was one of their own, I appreciate all of those guys. ... I feel like they all played their own part in helping me get better.
"(Coach) G was more like the 'keep working hard' kind of guy. Eagan was kind of like the hands on, technician kind of guy for me. And Coach Don was really like the mental kind of coach."
Giancola is most proud of the level McDougald reached as wrestler. What he means by that isn't just wins and losses; Giancola is proud that McDougald had the confidence, humility, unstoppable work ethic and obvious ability that all contributed to the grappler we see today.
And this wrestling journey is not finished for McDougald, as he decides from a list of colleges that includes American University, the University of Oklahoma or joining his Warren III at the University at Buffalo.
McDougald winning his first state title at 132 pounds in 2018 will always stick out for Giancola. But he will reminisce the most on the youthful wrestler he was back in that first tourney at Frannies.
"Just watching him wrestle, having that conversation with him, now looking to the future (with) how great he became," Giancola said. "I think that journey is quite a memorable experience and I'm very fortunate to say I was able to work with him and his family — his mom, his dad, his parents — for the past six years."
