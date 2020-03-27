Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.