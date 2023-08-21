Don Bass was not afraid to describe how he felt last season with Niagara Falls went, describing the Wolverines 1-8 outing as a “disaster.”
There were turnovers and penalties and the team’s offense scored just 21 points over the last six games of the season that led to the Wolverines spiraling out of control. But Bass accredited the performance as a whole to what was going on internally in the locker room and on gameday.
While the Wolverines did have talented players in some skill positions, the leadership to keep the team intact when they trailed by multiple scores and led into a snowball effect was missing. Now as Niagara Falls prepares for the new season ahead — starting 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Lancaster — Bass is confident the character of the team will change as the team can potentially have the youngest roster of his coaching career.
“One legendary coach told me that if you don’t have the leaders, it doesn’t matter what type of talent you have,” said Bass, who is entering his 16th season as the Wolverines’ head coach and 30th overall with the program. “You can coach them up but once you get on the field, the leaders are the ones that the players will follow. And we didn’t have strong enough leaders last year to be successful. But I feel that this year, not only do we have good leadership, but they're young as well. So, that could be an asset for us.”
The adversity was a challenge for the Wolverines last season. The yellow-and-blue lost their first five contests to start the season, including close losses in back-to-back games to Frontier (13-12) and rival Lockport (14-0) in late September. Niagara Falls’ lone victory came on Oct. 8 in a 28-0 win at home versus Hutch-Tech, a contest where they scored three first-quarter touchdowns and never looked back.
Bass hopes the spark from that game will translate into season-long success in the new season, noting his team is hard to play against with a lead ahead. One aspect of the equation to having a faster start in games and in the season, Bass said, is being “aggressive” on defense.
“If we’re aggressive on defense, even if we’re not where we want to be offensively, we can always keep the game close,” Bass said. “So, defense is what we build on. … We want to be fast, we want to be physical and we want to finish.”
Last season, Kenauri Armstong became a top play-maker for the Wolverines, as a slot receiver, running back and spent time in the secondary and still recalled the negativity he and his teammates received last year and how that has fueled into this season.
Now a junior, Armstrong hopes the team can make the jump from currently being an underdog team to making a statement in Class AA. Through off-season workouts, Armstrong noted the team has built a positive culture, regardless of the age differences on the roster.
“When one of our teammates makes a bad play, we're gonna encourage them,” Armstrong said. “We're not gonna pick on him. We're not gonna do that. So we’re mostly focusing on getting that chemistry as a team together. Once we get that, we're gonna be good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.