As the clock ticked down in the third quarter, Carlos Bradberry had seen enough. There was no audible screaming or ranting, but the message was received.
Niagara Falls let a 22-point first-half lead dwindle to 10 and its coach needed to give them a reminder that the game wasn’t over. By the time the third quarter buzzer sounded, the lead was back up to 16.
After two games, including a 59-46 win over Utica Academy of Science on Friday to open the Cataract Classic, it’s clear the Wolverines are very, very talented. They are also inexperienced and both have shown.
At its best, Niagara Falls is a dogged defensive team, while unafraid and relentless pursuing loose balls. But there are also times when the Wolverines get careless with the ball or rush a pass or shot.
Bradberry isn’t elated or panicking. He knows there are 17 more games before a single win or loss determines the outcome of the season. Bradberry also anticipates his Niagara Falls squad looking much different in a month as they continue to find the right formula.
“I think we’re more talented (than last year),” Bradberry said. “I don’t want to put anything out there yet. I don’t know what our ceiling is, but I know we have room to get a lot better.”
When Bradberry uses the program’s slogan, Falls Way, he’s referring to uptempo offense and nose-to-nose defense. Every shot is contested and every ball that caroms off the rim is fair game.
Omarion Ralands is built like a fullback and plays like one, too. James Robinson’s hands always seem to be around the ball, no matter where it is on the court. and despite being undersized in the post at 6-foot-2, Davon Wade is constantly able to carve out space on the offensive glass.
Utica’s 6-6 pogo sticks Wol and Akol Machteng love to play above the rim, but each time they went up for a rebound, they were met by a Niagara Falls body or a hand to tip the ball away.
The Wolverines threw a squadron of defenders at touted point guard Donelious King Jr. and hounded him from baseline to baseline. The Atoms athletically matched Niagara Falls, but visibly taken aback by its physicality.
“We practice that defense every day,” Ralands said.
Taking an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter, the Wolverines opened the second on a 14-1 run. Every rebound, every loose ball landed in their hands, and when it didn’t, they found ways to rip it away.
“We have guys that we can switch a lot and not lose a lot, which is really the way of basketball now — switching and not worrying about hedging,” Bradberry said. “It’s something we’re working towards. We usually have five guys on the floor — unless they have a big like (Shymere) Madden got switched on tonight — and we can switch everything and be fine. We’re definitely a little more versatile.”
Bradberry isn’t as concerned about the turnovers as he would be 10 games from now and he did see some encouraging signs from key players. James Robinson led the team with 19 points for the second consecutive game. He knows what he will get from Robinson, Ralands and Nick Estell, who missed Friday’s game with a knee injury.
Developing the supporting roles is what Bradberry is eyeing. Wade scored 11 points, throwing his body into the Machtengs and beating them for rebounds. Freshman guard John Strong sometimes makes mistakes expected from someone with his experience, but has glimpses of star power. Junior Ephraim Strong is athletically versatile, but playing his varsity season.
All three players are necessary for Niagara Falls to make a deep run into March, but Bradberry was most impressed with guard Shymere Madden against the Atoms.
Making his first career start in relief of Estell, Madden scored nine points, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter. His shooting is an area the Wolverines lack at times, but he was also steady handling Utica’s pressure, making a few savvy plays and played well defensively despite being listed at a generous 5-9.
“As much as we gave player of the game to James, I thought Shymere was probably the player of the game for us tonight,” Bradberry said. “He defended the hell out of the ball, kept us calm on offense — I don’t think he had a turnover — and it’s his first. I think that’s something to build on.”
Niagara Falls hosts Section V’s McQuaid at 5 p.m. Saturday.
