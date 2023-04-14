Professional basketball dreams don’t come in short supply in Niagara Falls. Kids grow up desiring to play in the NBA. Jeff Parmer wasn’t among them.
Parmer didn’t start playing basketball because wanted to go pro. He didn’t even play because he was taller than everyone else. Parmer started playing because that’s what his friends were doing.
The ball stopped bouncing for his friends long ago, but 20 years after graduating from Niagara Falls High School, Parmer is still going. Of all the kids who yearned to play professionally, it was Parmer who made a career out of basketball.
Two weeks shy of his 38th birthday, Parmer’s body should have failed him by now. Most players his age have tried to find careers after basketball. But rippling muscles layered with tattoos have masked any hint of aging.
Parmer is in the midst of his 15th season of professional basketball and his 13th playing in Japan’s B.League. He’s been an All-Star, a champion and an MVP, and while he knows his career is dwindling, Parmer still has a lot more basketball to play.
“I could have never predicted I would be in Japan for 13 years consecutively,” Parmer said. “Most guys who go overseas, they may play in one country for maybe two years and then they're on to another country and they might leave that country the next season and play in that country for maybe two years and leave and go to another country. To have been playing in Japan for 13 years, definitely couldn't have scripted this.”
Although kids dream of one day playing in the NBA, few fantasize about playing overseas. Parmer didn’t even know it was an option until he got to Providence College, where he went toe-to-toe with All-American and future NBA player Ryan Gomes for one season.
There was a one-season stop at Palm Beach Community College before Matt Doherty and eventual coach Rex Walters fell in love with Parmer at Florida Atlantic. That’s where playing professionally became a reality.
Parmer’s numbers for the Owls weren’t eye-popping, but his 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game over two seasons were solid. Walters says Parmer may have come along too soon and that his size and skill likely would have been more conducive to today’s versions of the NBA and college basketball.
At 6-foot-8, 235 pounds, Parmer was considered undersized for a power forward, but he was a strong passer who shot 48.5% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range. That skill made Walters see a pro player right away, and unbeknownst to Parmer at the time, agents began calling during his senior season.
“He's a good athlete, don't get me wrong,” Walters said, “but when you have that kind of skill level, where you can pass, handle, shoot, make decisions, easy to play with — those guys can play for a long, long time, even when the body's not quite as athletic, you're not quite as explosive. But he really knows how to play, so that's why it's not a surprise at all that he's played so long and the fact that I knew he's going to play at some level professionally.”
•••
When Parmer first went overseas, it was to play in Spain. He played two seasons, with a stint in Uruguay smushed in the middle.
A friend, Dzaflo Larkai, met while playing professionally convinced Parmer to go to Japan in 2011. It was an instant success. In his first season with Hamamatsu Higashimikawa Phoenix, Parmer averaged 16.9 points and 9 rebounds per game, leading his team to a league championship and winning the league’s MVP award.
Off the court, Parmer had to adjust to the language and the fact that everything is smaller in Japan. Living quarters are condensed, as the average Japanese man is more than a foot shorter than Parmer.
Parmer, whose wife coincidentally had always wanted to visit Japan, learned the culture and became efficient with the language. The two leave their Florida home in mid-August and spend nearly 10 months per year in Okayama, a city of more than 700,000 people on the Philippine Sea.
When he is home, Parmer must find places to train and how to keep his body in proper shape, unlike NBA players who have everything at team facilities or millions of dollars to pay for their own top-notch services.
That’s why Walters, who is half-Japanese and currently an assistant coach for the Charlotte Hornets, says international players should be considered the “true professionals.”
“He's done it by figuring out all those things on his own,” said Walters, who played in the NBA and overseas. “So to me it's even more impressive than guys that are playing in the NBA for a long time, because he's done it, really, all on his own to be a true professional, keep himself in great shape, continue to add to his game and bring value to every organization is playing for.”
Parmer’s value comes in his determination. He has never considered putting partial effort into anything that he’s done. He is occasionally able to visit friends and family in Niagara Falls, but it’s never a long stay. Parmer has been singularly focused on his basketball career, largely because it’s a way to provide support for his family.
“He's focused because he wants to achieve something good and great for his family,” said Eric Fields, Parmer’s childhood coach and mentor. “He was raised with his mom and he just wanted to make sure that things were good for her and for his sisters and siblings. ... Whatever he got involved in, he never lagged. He took it serious and that was the difference with some of his peers.”
Parmer has put himself on a pedestal above many of his peers, not only because he played professionally, but because of his longevity. Legends like Modie Cox and Tim Winn had stints overseas, but Parmer is the first Niagara Falls player to make a career internationally. Paul Harris played a decade of pro ball, but he started later and opted to finish earlier.
While averaging 9.9 points and 7 rebounds for Tryhoop Okayama — his seventh Japanese team — Parmer is attempting to gain Japanese citizenship. Not only would it bring him a more lucrative salary, but it would increase his value to teams because each team is allotted a limited number of foreign players.
Even though retirement isn’t quite on his mind yet, Parmer has started to consider his future. Parmer believes Japan will always be a place to visit, but likely areas to settle are Florida or Charlotte, where family members live.
Several people, including his wife and Walters, believe Parmer would be a natural coach. He likes the idea, but at the moment, wants to try something that involves a schedule that doesn’t revolve around basketball.
“My former coaches have always told me whenever you're done playing, you have a spot on whatever coaching staff I'm on,” Parmer said. “But I've been doing it for so long. I'm like, I don't know. I just don't want to be back on a basketball schedule. So that's my biggest thing. When I'm done, I just want to be done.”
Fields believes Parmer would be a good coach, following after contemporaries like Harris, Demondi Johnson and cousin Sanquin Starks. But Fields was also quick to add that Parmer’s success would never be limited to basketball.
“He's just one of those types of individuals that when you're focused on life, you're gonna make it work because you work hard on what you're gonna do,” Fields said. “He's not easily distracted. He can work at any level of anything, whether it's kids, teenagers, adults, he has a way of being able to get his result.”
