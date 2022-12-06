Less than a minute into the season, James Robinson picked off a pass and threw down a violent dunk. Niagara Falls fans erupted, thinking the rest of the night was going to be roses.
Then Robinson clanked his next shot. and the ensuing six. At one point, he was 2 of 12 from the floor, including 0 of 10 from 3-point range. During a break, Robinson was visibly frustrated on the bench.
But then he found other avenues to put his imprint on the game. He made passes, blocked shots and hunted free basketballs. Rebounds, steals, deflections — if the ball was loose, Robinson corralled it.
Then the explosion came.
With Niagara Falls leading North Tonawanda 39-34 with 4 minutes, 5 second remaining, Robinson chased down a missed free throw, made an outlet pass and sprinted down the court, catching a pass in stride for a layup.
It started a run of seven consecutive points for Robinson, capping it with another thunderous dunk. The 6-foot-4 senior scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds, five steals, four blocks and three assists to give the Wolverines a 60-45 win over the Lumberjacks on Tuesday.
A rollercoaster opening act ended the way he desired. Robinson not only established that when enters a gym the rim is no longer safe, and according to his coach, can be one of the best players in Western New York.
“I think he’s one of the top players in Western New York talent-wise, so now we have to get him to where he’s making better decisions and not forcing things,” Niagara Falls head coach Carlos Bradberry said. “I tell him, ‘You’ve got to play with us all the time.’ Tonight he got away from that, which is sort of natural when you’re a guy that’s that talented. You try to take things on your own a little bit, which I thought he did early.”
Robinson’s debut at Niagara Falls was delayed three years, and for a while, seemed like it would never happen. He was slated to play for the varsity team as a freshman, but his family moved to Florida following a dreadful house fire.
Last season he played well for Pensacola High School, averaging 7.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, while playing predominantly in the post. Although Robinson was finding success in his new home, it wasn’t really home.
“When I first got there, it was terrible,” Robinson said. “I missed it here. I knew everybody here. I adapted pretty fast when I got to school because I didn’t really have anywhere to go but to the gym.”
When his family decided to move back to the Falls, the Wolverines got the type of player they were missing last year. Robinson, a lefty, can create opportunities for himself off the dribble, rebounds or loose balls.
His reputation earned him a tough defensive matchup immediately. North Tonawanda alternated zone defenses, packing the paint and shading to wherever Robinson was on the court. Bradberry felt Robinson — and the rest of the team — forced shots early. Once Robinson focused on the areas of the game, his points began to come more easily.
“He’s one of the guys who pressed early,” Bradberry said. “He took shots he doesn’t usually take. The crowd got to him early and he settled a lot. We just talked to him in the third quarter and just said, ‘Settle down. This is going to come.’ I think when he settled down, it made our team a lot better.”
But while Bradberry says Robinson needs to shore up his off-ball defense, he was a tenacious on-ball defender at times. North Tonawanda’s 6-5 silky-smooth Patrick McNeill scored a game-high 22 points, but had four on 2 of 7 shooting — including a couple blocks — with Robinson as the primary defender.
“He’s a very good defender,” McNeill said. “He’s quick, athletic, long — all props to him. He’s a good player.”
As Robinson found opportunities, the energy of the team increased. It’s part of why he’s already been named a captain. Robinson acknowledged he soaked in the crowd a little too much after first dunk and played a part in his shooting struggles. But Robinson wants to be the energy guy, the player who brings his teammates to life.
“I love having my teammates energetic,” Robinson said. “I’m a captain and I feel like they feel like they feed off my energy. That’s why they’re talking to me so much, telling me to get my head in the game. I feel like we’re all captains of the team and they definitely got my head straight.”
Niagara Falls returns to action against Utica Academy of Science at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Cataract Classic. North Tonawanda (2-1) travels to Niagara Wheatfield at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.