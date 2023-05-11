Jaden Crumpler has never shied away from going the extra mile to chase his dreams on the wrestling mat.
This burning desire to be the best has fueled Crumpler to become a Division I wrestler. He reached the state final last year as a junior, but still didn’t have any concrete college offers.
One year, a 126-pound state championship and a berth in the NHSCA Nationals later, Crumpler committed to Michigan State University, finally accomplishing a 13-year goal.
Please join us in welcoming Jaden Crumpler to the Spartan Wrestling Family! Jaden will be joining us this upcoming fall 👏 #GoGreen | #SpartanStrong pic.twitter.com/8hNfUbYQ4n— Spartan Wrestling (@MSU_Wrestling) May 8, 2023
Posting a 113-17 record in four years at Niagara Falls High School, Crumpler joins former teammate and current University of Oklahoma grappler Willie McDougald as the only Wolverines to win a state championship and then join the NCAA Division I ranks.
While he also visited West Virginia and Binghamton, the combination of having a shot to compete at 133 pounds and the welcoming atmosphere provided by head coach Roger Chandler placed Michigan State at the top of Crumpler’s list.
“As soon as I touched there, it was different from all the other campuses,” Crumpler said. “I love the campus. It was a big campus. They showed me around. I feel like they took more of their time to show me around and get (to know) me. I loved their wrestlers (and) love the coaches.”
Crumpler is going from always being among the best in Western New York to Michigan State’s wrestling program, which has produced 25 national champions, 68 Big Ten champions and, as a team, have won eight conference championships and the 1967 national title.
Niagara Falls head coach Josh Eagan said he tries to stay out of his student-athletes’ final college decisions. Instead, he reminds them to look at the school’s academic catalog and find a major of interest and make sure the coaching staff is the right fit.
Already equipped with a strong work ethic and skill-set as his foundation, Eagan believes Crumpler is ready for the opportunity and will have top-notch support across campus, from nutritionists to tutors plus the coaching staff. Eagan said the young wrestler will have to have the inner motivation to succeed and compete at the Division I level, starting in the Spartans locker room itself.
“You’re going to be in a room with a lot of talent,” Eagan said. “You’re going to have good coaches, so, the idea is you should take leaps. You see it all the time (in college wrestling). Either it happens or it doesn’t. I mean, you got to try to be the hardest worker in the room. And it’s not going to be an easy task. But if you try to do that, then you’re going to make leaps every season and you’ll go on.”
Becoming a Spartan also comes with some personal meaning for Crumpler.
After becoming a national champion with Niagara County Community College in 2000, Crumpler’s uncle, Rashad Evans, wore the green-and-white for three years and had a pair of top-five finishes in the Big Ten Tournament before graduating in 2003 and later becoming a UFC Hall of Famer.
While he plans to create his own journey over the next four years as a Spartan, Crumpler said “it feels good” to follow in his uncle’s footsteps.
“So now it's like, I'm continuing that family legacy,” said Crumpler, who is undecided for a college major currently but is interested in accounting. “And now it's like, ‘What I can do and what I can do after that, and some history I can make?’”
With only a few weeks left before he graduates, Crumpler said he loved being a student at Niagara Falls High School, thanking his teachers in the college process as well as Eagan and Don McCoy, who both made a “huge impact” on his career.
Niagara Falls, you’ve got a brand new wrestling champion!— Joe Kraus (@ByJoeKraus) February 26, 2023
Senior Jaden Crumpler takes down Wantagh’s Joseph Clem to win the Division I 126-pound finals!
More to come… @GNN_Sports_ pic.twitter.com/vRYyXgS7Ok
For those who are coming through the Niagara Falls wrestling program — whether as part of the Power Cats Youth Club or through the school ranks — Crumpler said to keep putting the work in, no matter what. His own varsity journey started when he weighed only 90 pounds as a freshman year and wasn’t eligible for the 99 bracket.
“It's never too late to step your game up,” Crumpler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.