The City of Niagara Falls has opened registration for the 43rd annual Ken Ruggiero Junior Golf Tournament, which will be held Aug. 16 at Hyde Park Golf Course.
The competition, which is named in the memory of a former GNN Sports columnist, is open to players ages 7 to 17 at a cost of $5. There is no residency requirement.
For over 40 years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a summer youth golf tournament had been held in Niagara Falls for the area’s youth. But the outbreak forced the cancelation of the 2019 and 2020 editions, and it returned last summer to just 15 players.
City Councilman John Spanbauer hopes to double that number this year.
Mayor Robert Restaino is scheduled to be on hand, and play will be followed by lunch and an awards ceremony, aided by donations from Kelly’s on the Green.
Organizers are also looking for volunteers to assist in running the event.
Registration closes Monday. Anyone interested in registering can pick up a form at Hyde Park GC. For more information or to have a registration form sent via email, drop a note to john.spanbauer@niagarafallsny.gov.
