Don’t let the big names fool you. Niagara Falls typically plays a brand of basketball that matches the city — hard-nosed and physical.
The Wolverines momentarily traded their trademark style for an up-tempo, finesse team that scored 72.3 points per game en route to a fifth Section VI Class AA championship in six years. But gone are the flashy scorers of recent years like Jalen Bradberry, Willie Lightfoot and Jaemon Turner, which means it’s time to get back to blue-collar basketball.
Lacking a player who can effortlessly knock down a jumper regardless of the defense, Niagara Falls plans to return to playing its patented in-your-face, man-to-man defense to force turnovers that generate easy baskets in the open court.
However, even though the style of play may appear different than last year, the goals for the program remained unchanged. The Wolverines expect to contend for a sectional title, as well as a state championship.
“This year we’re going to get back to being that blue collar team that’s just gritty and is getting after it every possession defensively,” said Carlos Bradberry, who is entering his second season as Niagara Falls head coach. “That’s something that’s never going to change. Last year it affected us with low numbers and a lot of guys not being in shape because of COVID. This year we’re going to get back to being the hardest working team around.”
Replacing big-time players is nothing new for Niagara Falls. It had to roll on after Roddy Gayle transferred to Lewiston-Porter after the 2018 season, and again when Jalen Bradberry and Lightfoot transferred. Then again when Turner graduated. Bradberry returned to torch defenses for 24.2 points per game last season, but he has since graduated and a new top scorer must emerge.
If there is a player on the roster who can step into the role, it is Dominic McKenzie. As a sophomore, the 6-foot-5 McKenzie had a breakout season with 13.4 points 10.1 rebounds a year ago. The elder Bradberry has been impressed with McKenzie’s improvement since last season and believes he can become the team’s go-to scorer.
“I feel a lot of pressure,” McKenzie said. “It’s never been my team before and now it is. … We just have to work hard, work together as a team and we’ll get far.”
Niagara Falls had 11 players last season, but the roster has bulked up to 15 this year, giving way for a deeper bench. But McKenzie is the biggest of the group and there is no hulking post player in the middle.
Transfer Rod Brown moves into the lineup after averaging 7.6 points per game last season for Sweet Home, where he played two varsity seasons. Senior Mykhi Brown did not play due to COVID-19 last season and should also net big minutes, along with sophomores Omarion Ralands and Davon Wade.
The 6-foot Ralands moved to the district from out of state, while the 6-foot-2 Wade has been elevated from junior varsity. Nick Estell should also play a prominent role after making the team as an eighth-grader last season.
“When guys talk about the program, they talk about guys that compete defensively, guys that get after it every play, guys that play hard,” Bradberry said. “That is something all these guys know when they walk into this gym. It’s what’s expected of them no matter who is coaching the team, no matter what year it is. When you step on the Niagara Falls court, you’re expected to really compete.”
The Wolverines open the season against Cardinal O’Hara at 8 p.m. tonight in the Cataract Classic, then close the Classic at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against St. Joe’s.
Grand Island Vikings
• Coach: Chris Simpson
• Class: A2
• 2021 record: 1-12
The Chris Simpson era started rough, as Grand Island went winless in Niagara Frontier League play last season. Now the Vikings must replace leading scorer Logan Sionko (17.2 points). That gives way to an influx of young players this year.
The top returning scorer is 6-foot-4 forward Isaac Quick, who averaged 8.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a junior. Quick will play mostly in the paint, but can handle the ball against bigger defenders. More often, though, Grand Island will try to incorporate a variety of players.
Simpson hopes Justin Horvath can bring his quarterback skills to the hardwood to run the offense and take on a role as the team’s top man-to-man defender. Fellow senior Jon Simpson moves into the starting lineup at 6-4.
Sophomore Lukacz Basiliko adds some size at 6-5, while classmate Connor Hart also made the varsity squad, as did freshman guard Jayce Wylke.
Although the Vikings are still rebuilding the program, Simpson believes his team can be more competitive this season after losing eight of 13 games by double-digits last year.
“Even though we are rebuilding and bringing some young kids up, we’d like to be competitive,” Simpson said. “We played in a summer league and were competitive with a couple teams in our league. It’s a little different when you get into the league and our league is one of the best in the area. … We’re going to try our best to see what we can do.”
Grand Island opens the season against the Gow School at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Kenmore East.
Lewiston-Porter Lancers
• Coach: Patrick Krawczyk
• Class: B1
• 2021 record: 7-8
At the end of the 2021 season, Lewiston-Porter appeared primed to take a leap this winter. But longtime coach Matt Bradshaw departed to take over at Nichols, while arguably the top player in the Niagara Frontier League went with him.
Not only must the Lancers replace Bradshaw, but also Jalen Duff’s 28.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Luckily, a familiar face returns to the bench in Patrick Krawczyk, who served as head coach for four seasons and led Lew-Port to a 39-35 record from 2010-2014.
Without Duff, the Lancers will have to rely on a more free-flowing offense that features three returning starters. Bobby Beilein is one of the top 3-point shooters in Western New York and averaged 15.1 points per game, while 6-foot-4 Logan Eoute returns after averaging 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Carter Krawczyk also returns to the starting lineup and averaged 5.1 points per game in the backcourt. Forward Dominic Palumbo also logged significant playing time as a junior.
In the past, Lew-Port relied on Duff to create open shots for teammates and take shots in difficult moments. Krawczyk believes those players will now be confident to take open shots in opportune times.
“We don’t have a go-to guy, so sometimes that’s good and sometimes it’s not,” Patrick Krawczyk said. “I think we have five guys that can really score. We’re small, so rebounding is going to be an issue for us. Hopefully we can get some turnovers and get in transition for some easy baskets.”
Lew-Port opened the season with a 50-32 win over Lake Shore on Wednesday and returns to the court Dec. 10 at Kenmore West.
Lockport Lions
• Coach: David Gilson
• Class: A1
• 2021 record: 11-4
Lockport rebounded nicely from a 6-15 2019-20 campaign to reach the Section VI Class AA semifinals last season, but it once again looks to rebuild this year. That does not mean the Lions will take a step back in the standings, however.
Three players averaged double figures last season, but Lockport must replace three of its top four scorers. Only Kai Tran returns and the Lions will need him to build off a breakout season that saw him post 10.8 points per game. J’Lyn Darrell averaged 4.1 points starting every game at point guard as a sophomore.
Lockport — which slides from Class AA to A1 — is most uncertain in the frontcourt, where size is limited. Logan Wendt is aggressive and relentless in the paint, but barely grazes 6-foot. Sophomore Jason Green should add athleticism on the wing, while Matthew Schaffert looks to rebound after an injury derailed his junior season.
The Lions may be lacking in height, but speed is never a problem for the program. But because of the height disadvantage, Lockport will be looking to play more up-tempo than usual, which includes creating turnovers and turning them into points before opponents can set up defensively.
“The ability to get out and run is something we’re going to have to stress and understand,” Gilson said. “We may not be all that big underneath, but if you can defend and help, that can take away the lack of size that you have.”
Lockport hosts Newfane at 7 p.m. tonight to open the season.
Niagara Wheatfield Falcons
• Coach: Erik O’Bryan
• Class: A1
• 2021 record: 9-8
Niagara Wheatfield has high expectations on the basketball court for the first time in a long time. For a program that went to the Section VI Class A1 final for the first time since 1973, that’s a big deal.
But while Erik O’Bryan believes high expectations are better than none, he won’t celebrate until his team delivers on the scoreboard.
The Falcons have not beaten Niagara Falls since the latter district was merged into one high school in 2000. They will have to do that and knock off several members of a deep Niagara Frontier League slate in order to secure a championship for the first time.
“I just keep reminding our guys that you don’t have to be the best team in Western New York every night, you just have to be the best team on the court that night,” O’Bryan said. “We can’t worry about anything else right now. … It has to be small goals. Right now you can’t win anything else besides your first game. We just have to keep remembering that.”
Niagara Wheatfield’s lofty expectations are driven by one of the best backcourt tandems in Section VI in Xander Fletcher and T.J. Robinson.
Fletcher emerged as one of the top guards in Section VI, recording 20.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game, while Robinson is a 1,000-point scorer who netted 19.8 points and 4 rebounds per game as a junior.
“They’re definitely two driven basketball players who put the time in,” O’Bryan said. “... They’re always somewhere in a gym and it’s nice to sit back and watch them get rewarded for all the hard work they put in. … Both guys go out and earn everything they get. They get everybody’s attention every night and the talent around them has come a long way.”
Shawn Watson earned major minutes as a freshman, averaging 8.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. Thomas Jessie also returns after averaging 5.2 points per game and 6-foot-6 Wyatt Cooper mans the paint and posted 5.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per night.
Niagara Wheatfield opens the season against Bishop Timon at 5 p.m. tonight in the Cataract Classic at Niagara Falls.
North Tonawanda Lumberjacks
• Coach: Ryan Mountain
• Class: A1
• 2021 record: 7-5
Section VI play has been kind in recent years to North Tonawanda, which won the 2020 Class A1 title and finished second last season. But the Lumberjacks will need to overcome graduation and injuries to get back on top this season.
The departures of Walter Wisniewski and Nick Sciandra (graduation), along with Luke Granto (transfer), leave a 38.4-point crater from a team that averaged 55.4 points per game that must be filled this year.
The greatest challenge for North Tonawanda, however, is fighting off injury and the challenges that come with playing a season during an ongoing global pandemic.
“The student-athletes have gone through the same turmoil as all the students across the country,” head coach Ryan Mountain said. “It’s a big adjustment for them and every program is going to have to evolve and preserve. Last year, we were hoping it wouldn’t be the case, but in reality, it’s very similar.”
Andrew Barnes returns in the middle after starting as a 6-foot-2 sophomore a year ago, along with classmate Matthew Shapiro, who played the final game of the 2021 season with a broken foot. Senior Ashton Velzy also returns to add some outside shooting.
The leading scorer on the team is Patrick McNeill, who posted 10.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks last season, but he rounds out the four players who have varsity experience on the squad.
Jake Kish returns to the program after sitting out his junior campaign due to COVID-19, while junior Moses Merchant adds scoring and toughness inside. Quinn Haynes was the leading scorer on the junior varsity team, but an injury has him sidelined until the middle of the season.
At 6-foot-5, McNeill has the ability to play in the post and create opportunities for teammates, while taking on a leadership role as a junior entering his third varsity season.
“Patrick will definitely have some high-scoring games, but he’s extremely unselfish,” Mountain said. “He knows where he’s going with the basketball before he gets it, so he’ll fill the stat line with assists and rebounds. … He’ll probably draw some double-teams here and there, but if you’re going to double him, he’s going to make you pay.”
North Tonawanda opens the season at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Lockport.
Starpoint Spartans
• Coach: Gil Licata
• Class: A2
• 2021 record: 0-14
Since making back-to-back trips to Buffalo State for the sectional semifinals in 2015 and 2016, Starpoint has not won more than seven games in a season, including a winless campaign last year.
The Spartans have an inexperienced squad yet again this season, losing two players who averaged more than 14 points per game, but Gil Licata is infusing his program with some young talent.
Sophomore Evan Floss and freshmen Jackson Griesmer and Cohen Vogel are set to play critical roles as Starpoint attempts to climb out of the ECIC II basement.
Griesmer (14), Vogel (9) and Floss (7) accounted for 30 of the team’s 39 points in a 42-39 overtime loss to Wilson the season opener on Tuesday and Licata demands a lot from his young players.
“The best players start, the best players play and I’m going to expect a lot out of them,” Licata said. “I think they can handle it. It’s hard playing against older kids, but they play a lot of ball during the summer and I think that’s going to help them.”
Barker Raiders
• Coach: Jake Haight
• Class: C
• 2021 record: 1-11
One of the best players in Barker history continues his attempt to revitalize a program on its fifth head coach since 2015. Jake Haight's group managed one win last year and must replace most of its scoring from a season ago, even though it did not have a double-digit scorer.
Haight did not have an offseason during his first year, only getting into the gym on the first scheduled day of practice. But the Raiders have two players — Aidan Mescall and Luis Allee-Castro — who could have played varsity as freshmen if it were not for COVID-19, same with junior Aidan Voss.
Brad Cantrell is the top returning scorer, averaging 9.6 points per game as a sophomore and Haight believes he can take another step forward this season. Senior Nathan Meza Ray (5.9 points) also returns to add a scoring punch and Steven Class can help on the boards.
“It’s just a confidence thing,” Haight said. “When you start 0-5 and you have to go into league play, it’s definitely tough. If we can build some non-league wins, it’ll be a good confidence booster so they can see what it takes.”
Medina Mustangs
• Coach: Tom Forrestel
• Class: B2
• 2021 record: 14-1
For the first time in a while, Medina enters a season with more questions than answers. The Mustangs have captured five of the last six Niagara-Orleans League championships and added a Class B2 sectional title last season but have several holes to fill before thinking of adding banners.
Tyler Chinn and Brian Fry accounted for 51% of Medina’s points, not to mention pitching in 13.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 7.7 steals per night. Finding players to take up those totals is a tall task with a small roster, but the Mustangs have plenty of athletes.
With league play not starting until Jan. 4, Medina has more than a month to set its lineup and get into a groove after players missing practice after a deep playoff run by the football team and COVID-19 protocols in the school. If it can do that, another N-O title will be a possibility.
“I’ve had four productive practices with everyone there, so we’re way behind,” Forrestel said. “To have the time between now and Jan. 4 is very, very lucky.”
Senior forwards Joe Cecchini and Jarin Rhim bring three prior years of varsity experience. The 6-1 Cecchini put up 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per night, while the 6-3 Rhim added in 8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Both players are going to be relied upon more frequently this season, not just in scoring but on the glass and on defense.
Cayden Lilleby moves up from the junior varsity squad and into the starting lineup as a key contributor. Albion transfer Greg Thompson brings quickness and athleticism to the team. Hayden Woodroe was pegged for major minutes but broke his collarbone during the Class C state football quarterfinals.
“With experienced teams, you might have seven types of defensive options, but we’re basically starting from scratch,” Forrestel said. “Joe and Jarin’s experience means nothing because it takes five guys to run the show. If you have one guy who doesn’t have the experience to run a defense, it doesn’t matter what the defense is. It doesn’t work. … We’re trying to identify what we’re capable of running.”
Newfane Panthers
• Coach: Eric Klumpp
• Class: B2
• 2021 record: 12-4
Eric Klumpp has a gift when it comes to developing basketball players. In recent years, Newfane’s talent has come in cycles. Klumpp takes young players, molds them and eventually turns them into teams that can contend for Niagara-Orleans League titles.
Klumpp will have to return to developmental mode this season as the Panthers attempt to replace eight seniors that accounted for 96.4% of the scoring for a team that went to the Class B2 sectional semifinals.
Luckily, the Panthers have yet another talented crop of young players, including four sophomores this season.
“The goal with these guys is to look like a completely different team in January,” Klumpp said. “Once we have some practices in, some games under our belt and define who we are and what our culture is all about. It will take some time with this group.”
Ben Dickinson — who had five interceptions during football season — was described as a “freak athlete” by Klumpp, and the 6-foot-2 sophomore has a chance to make an impact right away. Meanwhile, classmates Nate Snow and Landen Braman should also see significant playing time this year. Konner Courtemanche may also get time on varsity at various points this season.
The Panthers feature five players who are 6-2 or taller, while 5-9 Brett Bucolo brings toughness and leadership to the young team.
Newfane has a difficult non-league schedule, starting at Lockport at 7 p.m. tonight. It may take time to see results in the standings, but Klumpp is prepared for such an occurrence.
“We just always have to emphasize what we want to be at the end of the day — stick to our culture,” Klumpp said. “We just go back and use video, make sure they’re watching video on their own, use video as a learning experience in our classroom and just keep presenting them with the visual positives.”
Royalton-Hartland Rams
• Coach: Joe Pawlak
• Class: B2
• 2021 record: 5-10
Royalton-Hartland wants to be in the business of hanging championship banners in the gymnasium. It starts with a Niagara-Orleans League title, something that has been done once since 1996.
The Rams overcame a 4-8 regular season to advance to the Class B3 sectional title game before falling to Fredonia, 69-48 last season. But they have not won a sectional championship since 1969 and have been to the semifinals just once in the last 25 years.
This year, however, Roy-Hart believes it has the talent to be a contender, led by leading scorer Aiden Petrie.
“This team and this group of guys really believe in themselves,” Pawlak said. “We’ve had some nice runs in sectionals the last two years, but we have to make our mark in the regular season. We’ve fallen short since we went to Buffalo State (in 2016). The guys know that and they’re treating each down with importance and urgency. We want to get on a banner. That’s our goal and there’s two ways to do that.”
The 6-foot-1 Petrie averaged 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game as a junior, and the second-team All-N-O performer was the lone non-senior to be named to an all-league team.
Roy-Hart loses 25 points per game from the graduation of Rhett Goodwin and Tom Ragonese, but gets reinforcements from the return of Jamel Johnson Jr.
Johnson sat out all of last season due to COVID-19 precautions, but was primed for a breakout year after averaging 5.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.1 steals as a freshman. He provides the Rams with a true point guard — something they did not have last season — and a versatile defender at 6 feet.
Senior Vincent Buscarino provides the team with a third scoring option, while Brandon DiNieri has improved to move from bench player to the starting lineup and John Conley adds depth in the backcourt. Brandin Masters (6-4), Dom Beyer (6-0), Nate Beyer (6-3) and Bryan Baes (6-5) add size in the paint.
Roy-Hart has a tough non-league slate that includes Section V's Batavia-Notre Dame and St. Mary’s on the road, along with Cleveland Hill, the Batavia Lions Club tournament and the Olean tournament, which Pawlak hopes can help refine the team heading into league play.
“There’s a lot of good coaches in the league and there’s a lot of diversity,” said Pawlak, who enters his eighth year as Roy-Hart coach. “... You’re seeing a lot of different things. I’ve been around for a little while now and we’re hoping we can take that next step and make our mark on the Niagara-Orleans League.”
Roy-Hart opens the season against Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 in Batavia.
Wilson Lakemen
• Coach: Brett Sippel
• Class: C
• 2021 record: 4-10
The pandemic-shortened season was unkind to Wilson. The Lakemen went 4-10 and were without Brett Sippel, who decided to abstain from coaching due to COVID-19. Sippel is back for his 20th season and he has some work to do.
Known for putting together disciplined, competitive teams, Sippel must revamp a group that lost its only two players who scored more than five points per game. While there may not be a dominant scorer on the roster, the Lakemen have size that can lead to balanced scoring on the floor and in the scorebook.
Wilson saw two players record double-doubles in its 42-39 overtime win over Starpoint on Tuesday. Paul Smith is a third-year varsity player who netted 13 points and 11 rebounds despite notching less than two points per game last season, while 6-foot-4 junior Matt Fox had 16 points and 12 boards. Both players should be the most reliable options for the Lakemen this season.
Junior Mike Bubar is a versatile player, while Jack Mahan is a strong defensive player and Mason Branca will handle point guard duties.
“We’re going to have to play strong defensive games and we’re pretty strong and athletic, so dominating glass is really going to be a big part of our game,” Sippel said. “Are we going to have a couple guys step up and score for us? If so, I think we’ll be OK.”
Wilson plays Williamsville North at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Cataract Classic at Niagara Falls.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
