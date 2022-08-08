Hank Nichols had a Forrest Gump-like view of basketball history. He saw up close some of the greatest players and coaches the game has produced.
The Niagara Falls native was on the court when Michael Jordan buried a last-second jumper to win the 1982 national championship. He was the referee for John Wooden’s last two games in 1975. He sparred with the likes of Mike Krzyzewski, Dean Smith and John Thompson.
Nichols began officiating after college when his brother talked him into the idea. A teacher in Niagara Falls, Nichols traveled around Niagara County calling everything from junior high to Niagara University freshman games.
He got good. So good that when he moved to Durham, North Carolina to get his doctorate at Duke, former Niagara player and future NBA coach Hubie Brown — then an assistant at Duke — got Nichols a tryout with the Atlantic Coast Conference in a Duke-Jacksonville preseason game.
Through the 1980s, Nichols officiated games for every major basketball conference in the country, including 10 Final Fours, six national championship games and two Olympics. He became the NCAA national coordinator of officials from 1987-2008, eventually landing in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Most of Nichols’ conversations with basketball legends were brief and one of the two parties was typically red-faced. He didn’t socialize or dine with them, but for 26 years, Nichols had nightly brushes with greatness.
“You always had certain (coaches) you knew were going to test you,” Nichols said. “Every game was a new game and you never wanted to go into a game with any kind of bias toward a coach because you didn’t like him. You just accepted him at face value until he proved otherwise. … It wasn’t a matter of liking them or disliking them because you didn’t know them.”
Now 86 years old and retired in Pennsylvania, the 1954 Duffy High School graduate is quick-witted as ever. Of course, smarts that lead to a master’s degree from Villanova and doctorate from Duke don’t fade easily.
Nichols has lived a full life, being a starter for the Villanova freshman basketball team before focusing solely on baseball. He coached briefly in Niagara Falls, spent two years in the Marines and three years playing minor league baseball for the Cincinnati Reds, hitting .330 in his final season in the Western Carolina League.
As he became one of the most respected referees in college basketball, he did it all as a full-time professor at Villanova, where he spent 33 years in the department of education and human services.
Four kids, a working wife and two full-time jobs during the winter is one of the reasons Nichols bristles at the notion that referees are biased; there wasn't time to develop personal relationships.
“(My wife) held the store open and did the hard work,” Nichols said. “... Fortunately it was compact in the three months of the season, but sometimes extended into a fourth with the (NCAA) tournament. But it was really good. I traveled all over the world doing it, a lot of time with my family.”
Nichols’ reputation for being impartial was so strong that former Texas coach Abe Lemons once shouted, “Nichols, the trouble with you damn officials is you don’t care who wins.”
While Nichols may not have known coaches on a personal level, he got to know their tendencies as if he did. The towering 6-foot-10 Thompson was known for intimidation, but Nichols says if he trusted you, he wasn’t difficult to officiate.
Wooden, who crafted a prim and proper image, heckled officials from the bench like a fan. Krzyzewski and Smith could explode but settled down immediately after a warning.
When asked about calling Bob Knight’s games, Nichols quipped, “That page is going to remain blank.”
Famed Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has a long-standing reputation as a complainer on the sidelines, but Nichols says he understood officials.
“Boeheim gets what officiating is like,” Nichols said. “He knows you’re going to make mistakes. He knows a good official from a bad official. He’d go off once in a while, but his whining was just the way he communicated. He’s a good guy. He just couldn’t help himself with his whining during a game because he was into it so much.”
The greatest game Nichols believed he ever officiated was one in which he did very little. In the 1974 ACC championship, Maryland and North Carolina State — which featured David Thompson, who Nichols called Jordan before Jordan — were so good the officials just got out of the way.
“There were a bunch of All-Americans who played so well,” Nichols said. “They went to overtime. It was one of those games where you just get out of the way and let them play.”
Now long removed from putting on his striped shirt and black slacks to officiate a game, Nichols sees how the profession is trending. Those at the professional and collegiate levels have never been compensated better, but getting to that point is difficult.
Not only do officials work tirelessly to climb the ranks, but the lower rungs are filled with parents and coaches who verbally, and sometimes physically accost them. There are significant referee shortages at the youth and high school levels, which has even led Section VI to schedule football games on Thursdays because there aren’t enough to fill a traditional Friday slate.
“The crowds and the parents are so bad, I can understand that,” Nichols said. “But there’s a lot of money to be made in college officiating. … There’s no dearth of guys trying to be college refs or NBA refs, but getting into it is hard because of the way society has changed.”
