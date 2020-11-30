Niagara Falls' Granto stars for Canisius soccer

No pandemic can hold Jay Granto back from handling business on the field.
Granto received All-Western New York large schools honors this season, guiding Canisius High School as one of the top midfielders in Section VI. The senior from Niagara Falls broke out in 2020, lifting the Crusaders to a berth in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association championship game, where he notched his lone goal of the season.
Being a member of Canisius' soccer program the past four years, Granto has seen the likes of JT Burgio, Derek Bartlo and Alex Nemeth come through with All-WNY selections. To be mentioned in the same breath means so much to the senior middie.
"I've been on the team with guys who've received this award and I just thought it was super cool," said Granto, who led the Crusaders to a 9-4-2 record and the No. 5 spot in the final WNY top 10 large schools coaches poll. " ... For the season, we didn't start out playing that good. We weren't the team we were in the championship game, so putting it all together was probably the best this season."
Although the Crusaders started out 2-0, they suffered a 2-3-2 stretch over their next seven games. But Canisius would shake off that slump, going on a five-game winning streak before falling to Nichols for the MMHSAA title.
Canisius head coach Chris Stuff said the key to that stretch was moving Granto from center back to center midfield, giving the senior more opportunities to get involved offensively. This was huge, as the Crusaders went from averaging 1.6 goals per game through the first nine to 2.6 over the last six outings.
But it was also Granto's growth as a leader that Stuff impressed as well.
"Putting him in that position put him in more of a leadership role where he could kind of run things in the middle of the field," Stuff said. "And he's so strong on the ball, winning 50-50 balls, moving well off the ball, he distributes well. And he just became more of a vocal leader once he was ... placed in that position."
Not being able to take total control on the offensive end, Granto has learned to adjust defensively, where he projects to play at the collegiate level. Although he may not be the one doing all the scoring, Granto has become effective at influencing the game even when he's not dominating the offensive flow.
"Getting easy stops, always moving the ball side to side, looking for easy openings," Granto said. "Those are probably the most important to me, just always having possession. That was probably one of our highlights this year, is that we all always out-possessed the other team."
Stuff recalls the journey it's been for Granto, who he had to battle through a hamstring injury early in the 2019 season. Once healthy, Granto earned time at center back and outside back, allowing Burgio and others to move up and handle the center midfield.
That gave Canisius' head man the blueprint to follow for this fall, which he said help Granto "thrive."
"He's a defensive-minded player first, but once he was put into that role where he can really control that middle of the field, he's the one that really starts the distribution," Stuff said.
"And starts the offensive swing that we had. ... As we moved him up, it affected everybody else. More guys are getting assists from the outside, more guys are scoring goals from the striker position, more guys are just contributing overall. So maybe he's not that first or second touch, he's not that guy with the final assist or with the goal, but he's the guy that starts that build up by gaining possession, making that first pass and kind of getting us moving forward."
Granto first assumed this new role in a mud pit on Lancaster's natural grass on Oct. 27. And although Canisius finished with a 2-2 draw, Stuff could see the impact the move made on the Crusaders' offense.
It was no surprise for Stuff though, just knowing the type of person Granto is.
"He's one of the few guys that we had that allowed us to settle everything down," Stuff said. "And he's such a well-liked student, player, athlete, whatever you want to call him, that he gains the respect of his teammates because of that. And I mean, we've had guys coming in and out of quarantine, we had injuries. And all of a sudden, we get to the playoffs, I had to go into quarantine a week and a half prior to playoffs.
" ... During that time period, me and (Granto) had conversations about how do we want to run things, what formations do we want to have, how are we gonna make these adjustments, and as a coach I try to be very democratic ... And I think that my ability to communicate with Jay, to communicate with my assistant coaches and communicate with our other captains, allowed us to really, on the fly, make those adjustments, just because every single day you have a different team."
One unique piece of the 2020-21 school year has been the in-class experience, as Granto was able to attend a five-day class schedule before Canisius switched to all-remote learning in November. He was able to develop his closest connections with those on the soccer team, but he's also thankful for how the school has helped him as well.
Making the daily trip from Niagara County to downtown Buffalo was worth it, Granto said.
"I think that's also a highlight of Canisius," Granto said. " ... You aren't just from that small town, you have friends everywhere."
Having all those friends, on and off the field, is what made this senior season Granto's most memorable during his tenure.
Another element that's molded Granto into one of WNY's best is his work with the WNY Flash Academy. Touting many of the top boys and girls soccer players in Section VI, Granto is thankful to be working with the Elma-based program.
"For the Flash, overall, it's so much more competitive. Like all the best guys in the area make a team," Granto said. "The first year I was in it, we were getting blown out like it was bad, but we came around. We're gonna have a really good season, hopefully, this year."
Granto also cited the Flash and boys director of coaching Reegan Steele for helping with his recruitment, leading to his collegiate options of Nazareth, Utica and Eastern University.
Granto's Flash coach, Sean Hallas, has only worked with the senior since this past summer, but he has enjoyed working with the Canisius standout.
"The game understanding of Jay is very, very high. His technique on the ball is also at a good level for his age," Hallas said. "It will fit him well going into the college game. One of the things that Jay has probably better than most at his age is physicality to his game. Jay's a very strong kid (for) being 17, 18 years old. He will definitely ... go into the college game potentially earning a starting spot going into his freshman year, I believe.
"He developed not just maturely. ... Jay's a very quiet kid, he's not one of the loudest on the team but as soon as he gets off the field, he's kind of a different person. He's great to have around, he's polite, he never does anything wrong, but as soon as he crosses that line it's kind of a different Jay. And moving forward, that's how it needs to be in college, really."
