BUFFALO — Jeremiah James and his teammates, especially his seniors, weren’t satisfied with how the new season began for Niagara Falls.
After a two-game stretch against Lancaster and Jamestown, where they only scored a total of 14 points, James and the Wolverines were determined to head in the right direction, as they prepared for their latest match-up against Hutch-Tech.
In a game that featured four score changes, James took matters into his own hands as his second and final touchdown from the 2-yard line followed by sophomore Michael Taylor’s game-winning two-point conversion lifted the Wolverines to a 26-24 overtime victory against the Engineers Friday at Charles Dingboom Field at Riverside High School.
The victory marked the sixth straight for Niagara Falls (1-2) in the series, dating back to their 20-14 triple overtime finish on Sept. 22, 2018. It also comes on the heels of posting one-win seasons in each of the last two seasons, with those lone wins coming against the Engineers.
But for James, the victory wouldn’t have happened without the efforts of his teammates around him.
“Without my team, I can’t function,” said James, whose 2-yard score with 5 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first quarter gave Niagara Falls a 6-0 lead and its first lead of the season. “My team fought for me and I fought for them.”
Don Bass described the team’s effort as “resilient,” especially as the Engineers tied the game up twice in the second half. First, after the Wolverines went into halftime with a 12-6 lead thanks to Michael Taylor’s 54-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, the Engineers countered with the play of Ashton Rodgers, who threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Adam Kliminster in the third (12-12).
Then, after Christian Hewitt’s 8-yard touchdown run to help Niagara Falls regain the lead, Hutch-Tech went to Rodgers again, who scored on a 1-yard sneak, with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 18-18 and force the overtime period.
While there are still areas the team has to improve upon, especially as the team welcomes Bennett Sept. 23, Bass was impressed with how they fought against the Engineers.
“They didn’t drop their heads,” Bass said. “They kept fighting, kept fighting, kept fighting and finally we were able to pull something out. It’s a great feeling.”
Even before James’ first touchdown run as part of an 11-play, 58-yard drive, Niagara Falls’ defense set the tone, forcing the Engineers to punt almost 90 seconds into the game. The Wolverines defense also applied pressure throughout the game, with Christian Hewitt recording a fumble recovery and an interception in the first half.
The start, Bass said, came from his players and how they prepared leading into the contest.
“These (seniors) did not want to lose today,” Bass said. “All I can say is resilience and this is what we got to teach them. Keep fighting, keep fighting and something good will happen.”
Bass’ coaching counterpart Micah Harris, said Hutch-Tech (1-2) just missed on executions, including a dropped touchdown pass but that the team had a lot to learn upon as the season progresses.
“Niagara Falls is a classy team,” Harris said. “Both teams fought and that’s all you can ask for. When you love the sport, you understand these type of games are the best games won or lost.”
The Niagara Falls — Bennett contest is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at Art Calandrelli Stadium.
