NIAGARA FALLS — Don Bass isn't a man of many words. But he is big on values.
The Niagara Falls football coach is back on the sidelines again as the Wolverines embark into the first spring season in Section VI history. Bass would have enjoyed coaching during the fall like any normal year, but he's glad he got some extra time to keep adding to what seems to be one of his most talented rosters ever.
Above all, this spring is about two things for Bass: bringing this football family back together and teaching the young men who are returning to the field. Knowing just how big some of their real-life issues are outside of football — COVID-19 or otherwise — Bass' main intention is to give the guys something constructive to clear their minds and bring back normalcy.
Scheme-wise, Bass is installing a new defense that will mix in different fronts to best utilize the Falls' speed. Like any other year, he'll have a load of athletes at his disposal. But unlike most years, though, this 2021 team may be even deeper than expected.
Offensively, Justin Goldsmith is back under center after becoming the program's first single-season 1,000-yard passer in 2019. The senior said he was surprised when his team was notified about returning to action, but it was a pleasant surprise to say the least.
Goldsmith has a load of weapons to work with this season as well, including Canisius transfer Antwain Gandy-Benavides, Faybion Prather as a dual-threat option as a runner and receiver, and Zion Paige, who tallied 812 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns as a junior.
"I think we can win sectionals, that's all we can do, so I think we can win. Especially with the team we've got," Goldsmith said.
Paige shared a similar sentiment, stating that the Wolverines have "the best athletes around here" and that his team doesn't get the recognition he believes it deserves. The plan is to make Section VI notice just how skilled this roster is.
Paige took his talents to Alabama's Hoover High School briefly to test the waters in one of the hotbed football regions in the country. But now that he's back, the speedster couldn't imagine closing his high school career in another setting.
"Honestly, I wouldn't want to be nowhere else but here for my last year," Paige said. "Go out with some victories, play with my best friends, growing up with my best friends, so it's only right that I finish it off with my best friends. I'm looking forward to this year, honestly."
The senior also made sure to note transfer Randy Willet Jr., from Waynesville, Missouri, and Micah Brown as potential breakout names this spring. Aside from Paige, another player that's come home is Gandy-Benavides, who helped the Crusaders win a Catholic state title during his junior season.
Gandy-Benavides looks forward to being back in the Cataract City as he anticipates playing on both sides of the ball.
"It's a blessing and I'm proud to play for my family, play for the community (of) Niagara Falls," Gandy-Benavides said. "You know that's home, so it's great to be back home."
Gandy-Benavides hopes to bring his hard-working demeanor over from Canisius and lead his teammates by example.
Colin Stine is also back for the Wolverines, as he should split duties on both sides of the ball as an defensive and offensive lineman. The senior discussed how he looks to lead his group in the trenches.
"I just want to make 'em as best as I can. I want all my guys to be the best them and the best version of them," Stine said. "Ultimately, just winning the point of attack at the line."
Stine continued: " ... Honestly, me, I'll pick my guys against anybody, so I think we've got a very good shot of winning some games this year, so I'm really excited for that."
Prather said he wants a better year than last after going 4-5 in 2019. The senior has set a championship as the team's main goal, as he looks to bring "great energy to his team and wins."
"Our team's working way better than we were last year, everybody's together as a family," Prather said. "So I think this year with this team, the speed that we have and the skill, I think we're back. I think Niagara Falls is back."
Working with the staff will be key in doing so, which Prather pointed out, as he noted how they kept the guys involved even while the season seemed to be a farcry.
"Coach Bass being the good coach he is, he still got us out there on the field," Prather said. "He still kept us together as a family and as ... seniors mostly, we just keep our team together. ... Our team is mostly seniors this year, so our seniors are here to lead the way and that's all we've been doing in the offseason, just leading the way for our teammates, that's it."
The Falls opens the 2021 spring at home, with Clarence making a 2 p.m. visit Saturday to Art Calandrelli Stadium.
