Niagara Falls desperately needed a win after five games of frustration. After former NFL and Wolverine standout James Starks addressed the team via video chat for an hour Friday, coach Don Bass knew his team was ready.
Miscues and turnovers have put Niagara Falls in early holes and kept it from winning tight games. Against Hutch Tech on Saturday, the Wolverines turned the tables. They were the beneficiaries of turnovers and it resulted in a 27-0 win in the home finale.
Niagara Falls scored all of its points off of six Hutch Tech turnovers, including five fumbles. Improving to 1-5 on the season may not seem like much of an achievement, but it was to the Wolverine players. Their excitement after the game gave Bass reason to be optimistic, even with powerhouse Bennett looming.
Friday’s 7 p.m. game comes against the top Class AA team in Section VI thus far and it will likely be a precursor to a sectional semifinal tilt after Niagara Falls vaulted into fourth place with the win against Hutch Tech.
“It shows there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Bass said. “I told them after the game, ‘You like this feeling? You get it during the week, not on Saturday.’ By the time you get to Saturday, it’s already too late. If you turn it up all week, we’ll be all right.”
The Engineers fumbled a kickoff and then fumbled again deep in their own territory, opening the door for 3-yard touchdown runs by Quadir Hill and Emmanuel Williams, giving Niagara Falls its first lead in the first quarter this season.
Williams stepped in front of a second-quarter pass from Colin Cordero and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown that put the Wolverines over 20 points for this first time this season. It was a start they had been hoping for throughout the year and the momentum carried over for the rest of the game.
“This team doesn’t face adversity well, but if we get up, we’re a hard team to play against because now they’re amped,” Bass said. “Now they’re playing with talent and energy. They’re used to the worst things happening in life. You have to look past that. Stop looking at the moment, look down the road. Things happen when they can do that.”
A touchdown from Kenauri Armstrong was called back for hurdling in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Christian Hewitt scored Niagara Falls’ fourth touchdown in the final minute of the game.
The Wolverines failed to capitalize on two other turnovers and stalled on drives in Hutch Tech (0-6) territory three times, but recorded a season-high in points after being shutout during the previous two games and they didn’t give the Engineers opportunities to capitalize.
“We didn’t capitalize like we should have and there were a bunch of points left on the field,” Bass said. “But the energy once we got a turnover sparked everything else.”
