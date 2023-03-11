HENRIETTA — Niagara Falls finally met the deficit it couldn’t overcome.
Throughout the postseason, it didn’t seem like there was a hole the Wolverines couldn’t climb out of. They scratch and claw and battle until they accomplish their mission. That’s what they did against Jamestown in the sectional final, and even when the game got tight against Health Sciences in the semifinal.
It seemed Saturday’s Class AA Far West Regional was going to be another chapter in the same book. Instead, it was the final chapter of the season.
Niagara Falls twice rallied from double-digit holes, only for Section V champion Victor to respond and push it right back to the bottom. The Blue Devils stung the Wolverines with a 13-3 run to open the fourth quarter and there wasn’t another comeback left in a 66-59 loss that left them one win from the state final four.
“We were where we wanted to be,” Falls head coach Carlos Bradberry said. “We told them to get it down to four or six points after the end third quarter. The switched to a zone in the fourth quarter and we struggled a little bit with it. Bottom line is, there were two or three plays that probably changed the course of the game.”
While preparing for the game, Bradberry felt his team’s quickness and defensive aggressiveness would be a shock to Victor. It never really materialized. Niagara Falls (21-3) thrives on physicality and being able to knock opponents off their spots, but the officials called a tight game from the start.
The Wolverines found themselves in foul trouble early, as two of the team’s three leading scorers were hit with two fouls in the first half, including James Robinson, who was tagged with two fouls in the first quarter.
“The refs aren’t how they are where we are,” Robinson said. “Attacking the basket was hard in general because of how physical we usually play. We couldn’t play how we wanted today.”
Victor jumped out of the gates with a 12-0 run, forcing Niagara Falls to play from behind the remainder of the game. The Blue Devils took 13 more free throws, which accounted for nine more points, as the Wolverines went 1 of 5 from the free-throw line.
“We play a physical brand of basketball and we just couldn’t play it tonight,” Bradberry said. “We talked in practice about adjusting and I thought we adjust to play less aggressive than we play and we were still down 12-4 fouls in the first half. … I didn’t think we got a great shake, but at the end of the day, they made more plays than we did.”
A 3-pointer by John Strong in the second quarter cut the lead to two, but Victor drained 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions at one point and took a 10-point halftime lead. Niagara Falls scored five quick points to start the second half, but the Blue Devils pushed the lead to 11.
And then James Robinson scored five quick points to ignite a rally that saw the Wolverines fight all the way back to tie the game at 41-all in the third quarter on a floater by Darryl Smith. Robinson had a baseline drive that rolled around the rim and out, and Victor (22-2) immediately scored at the opposite end to regain the lead. Niagara Falls never tied the game again.
Victor went to a 1-3-1 zone in the fourth quarter and opened the frame with another blitz. Niagara Falls was kept to the perimeter of the zone, and when it was able to get into the paint, the shots didn’t drop.
“We weren’t really attacking the basket really well today,” Robinson said. “We couldn’t really be aggressive. We had to make smart plays and pull-up jump shots. We just couldn’t attack the basket like we usually do.”
Omarion Ralands scored a team-high 16 points, while Robinson had 12 and Ephraim Strong pitched in 11.
Victor sophomore Griffen Hopkins scored 21 points, while Nick Leonard had 15 and Garrett Clar had 13.
