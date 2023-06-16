Over the last nine months, there have been plenty of memorable performances from all scholastic sports in our Greater Niagara region.
To celebrate the 2022-23 school year, I will release four separate Top 10 lists, both individually and overall teams, boys and girls.
Let’s continue with my top 10 male athletes. Out of fairness and to prevent the same athlete from being selected twice, the finalists here (similar to my Top 10 female athletes list from Monday) were selected for one sport.
T-10) Rocco Randazzo, Lewiston-Porter golf & Paul Wissel, Niagara WheatfieldBoth young men became masters of their respective crafts for years, which is why it was impossible to pick one over the other.
Let’s start with Randazzo, whose journey turned him into one of the best golfers to come through the Greater Niagara region in years. In the fall, Randazzo helped the Lancers win their first Niagara Frontier League title since 2008 and in May, he became the Section VI champion for a second straight year. But it was his return to the state championship earlier this month at the Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira, the burning desire that carried him through his senior year, that puts him on the list. After finishing tied for ninth last year Randazzo finished with a score of 7-over-151 and in a three-way tie for fifth and re-established the highest place for a Section VI golfer in the state tournament since at least 2006. He walks away as just the third multi-time state qualifier in Lancer history, joining Matt Petrosian and Michael Boss. Then, this past Sunday, Randazo finished his scholastic career when he placed 13th overall (+11) at the Federation state tournament at Bethpage Black Golf Course on Long Island. Randazzo will continue his golf career at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida.
For Wissel, he became one of the top swimmers in Section VI this winter. A two-time Niagara Frontier League champion, Wissel finished first in the section in the 100 free-style with a time of 46.76 seconds. He also ranked second in the 50 free (21.22) and eighth in the 100 breast-stroke (1:01.29). Wissel also represented the Falcons at the state championships in Ithaca in March. Wissel will continue his career at St. Bonaventure next year.
9) Alec Kirk, Starpoint hockeyThe heart and soul of the program, Kirk went out on top on the ice. As part of the top scoring line with classmates Justin Bull and William Mainstone, Kirk was a major contributor in the Spartans’ 18-5 campaign this winter. A milestone for Kirk and his teammates was winning a second consecutive sectional championship and the program’s third in a four-year span with an 8-3 victory over Niagara Wheatfield in February at KeyBank Center. This later led to a regional round appearance before falling to Section X’s Salmon River the following week at HarborCenter after trying to return to the state final four. Kirk finished third among all Section VI skaters in goals (31) and points (56) and ranked ninth in assists (29). Along with three game-winning goals, Kirk tallied 11 multi-goal games, including six in a row from Jan. 20 to Feb. 5. After the season, Kirk was the only player from the section named to the Division II all-state first team by the Hockey Coaches Association of New York and was named to the Scotty Bowman Showcase for a second and final time.
8) Noah Skinner, Medina footballEven with playing through a foot fracture, Skinner still found himself in the discussion as one of the top running backs in Section VI by season’s end. The senior scored 27 touchdowns and dashed for 1,470 yards on 148 carries, which placed him in the top-five in both categories. This was a stand-out season for Medina and its fans as they finished 8-2 overall, clinched a third consecutive Class C North championship, and secured home-field advantage in the postseason before falling to Fredonia in the semifinals. Skinner also had a 65-yard touchdown catch but the running game is where he made a dent. With the 5-9, 215-pound senior in the backfield, Medina was able to build large leads by halftime and won a third consecutive Class C North championship as a result. Averaging 9.9 yards per carry, Skinner rushed for a touchdown in all 10 games and scored at least four times in five games. He even ran for at least 160 yards five times, including a 193-yard, five-touchdown game against East Aurora/Holland, in which he also blocked the game-tying extra point to preserve a 37-36 win. If that wasn’t enough, Skinner was also a monster on the defensive side of the ball as he led the Mustangs in tackles (61) and third in sacks (2). Skinner will continue his football career at Buffalo State University.
7) Thomas Russo III, Roy-Hart baseballAfter coming up short in the postseason to rival Medina, Russo finished his career with some postseason hardware and some memories for all Rams fans to share. The senior led the program to an 18-5 season and its first Section VI Class B2 championship since 2019 and later an appearance in the overall Class B game. Russo dominated on the mound for the Rams, putting together a 6-1 record as a starter with a 0.35 ERA and 118 strikeouts. He also recorded five complete games, three shutouts and two saves. Russo threw one of the best games of the season with a complete-game, 10 strikeout, two-hit performance against Fredonia in the B2 finals. Russo also provided power at the plate with a .507 batting average, three home runs, 22 RBIs and 26 runs and was one of six Rams players to appear in all 23 games this spring. Named both the Niagara-Orleans League player of the year and the All-Western New York Small School Baseball pitcher of the year, Russo will now take his game to the college level at Canisius College next year.
6) Kyle Lewis, Starpoint track and fieldMaking the switch to focus on just one sport isn’t always easy. But Lewis certainly made it look that way this spring. After turning away from football to lace up the running shoes on a full-time basis at the start of his senior year, Lewis finished as the last man standing in track and field from the Greater Niagara region and Section VI as a whole. The speedster finished with two top-five finishes in the 100- and 200-meter dash state finals last Saturday in Middletown. In the 100, Lewis placed fourth with a time of 10.86 seconds and then reached the podium as he placed third in the 200 (21.74). Lewis also won the 200 dash at the Section VI Class A championships May 27 at Williamsville South High School. Not only that, Lewis is walking away as the Spartans’ new record holder in the 100 and 200 events. Lewis will now continue his career at Division I Hampton University next fall.
5) Aidan Gillings, Newfane wrestlingHe’s one of the best grapplers to represent the region and section right now and he still has two years left to go. In what was his third overall appearance in Albany, Gillings built off a fourth-place finish at states last year and finished as the runner-up in the Division II 132-pound championship before falling to Mount Sinai’s Brayden Fahrbach, a rematch from the 2020 consolation finals. Composing a 48-5 record, Gillings also became a Section VI champion for a third time in four years and a class champion for the second time in his career. Gillings also won the Eastern States Classic.
4) Jalen Duff, Lewiston-Porter basketballAll Duff wanted going into his senior campaign was to wear the green-and-white again and have a shot to win a Section VI championship. The feeling was mutual as, with Duff back in the lineup, the Lancers became the Class B-1 champions and won 20 games, their most in five years. Finishing as a Class B first-team all-state selection, Duff averaged a sectional best 27.8 points per game along with 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.2 steals per night. Also the Niagara Frontier League player of the year, Duff finished in the top 10 in the section in steals and 3-pointers and recorded at least 30-points in 10 times, including 31.3 per game in the postseason. Simply put, Duff took over games single-handedly in a variety of ways, from knocking down jumpers to 3-point shooting, including a memorable go-ahead trey with just over two minutes left against then unbeaten Niagara Falls in mid-January. On a grander scale, Duff is now fifth all-time in Western New York with 2,291 career points and will continue his career at Niagara County Community College in Sanborn next fall.
3) James Robinson, Niagara Falls basketballIn what was his lone varsity season, Robinson did it all for the Wolverines. Evolving from a pure post player playing in Pensacola, the 6-4 senior was a major contributor in Niagara Falls’ 21-3 campaign that included winning the Niagara Frontier League and Section VI Class AA championships and appearing in the Far West Regionals. Robinson averaged team-high in points (16.7) and rebounds (11.4) per game along with 2.8 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He also joined Roy-Hart’s Jamel Johnson Jr. as the only area player to post over 400 points and 200 rebounds this season. With 18 double-doubles to his name, Robinson also had some memorable plays, including a booming slam dunk against Health Sciences in the Class AA semifinals and converting the game-winning free-throw against Jamestown in the finals. Robinson was also selected as a Class AA second-team all-state pick, making this the first time a Wolverine player was selected that high on the list since Jermaine Crumpton in 2013. Robinson will continue his career at Division I Calhoun Community College in Huntsville, Alabama.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}2) Drew Leardini, Lewiston-Porter soccer{/strong}
Coming from strong blood-lines in the game with his father, Andy, one of the best players in state history, and Lancer teammate and cousin Robert Woods, Leardini had a break-out autumn on the pitch for the green-and-white. The forward produced a Section VI-best 99 points and led the Lancers to a 19-1-1 finish, which included a trip to the state semifinals for the first time in 29 years. Leardini scored 39 goals in his junior campaign, the second-most this season and the 14th all-time in Section VI history. One of the biggest moments of the season for Leardini came when he scored the game-tying goal with seven minutes left in regulation and then punched in the game-winner in a 2-1 double overtime victory over Lafayette International to win the Section VI Class B championship. Leardini scored or assisted on a goal in all but three games and had 12 multi-goal efforts, including seven hat tricks.
1) Jaden Crumpler, Niagara Falls wrestlingAfter finishing as the runner-up in the 118-pound bracket last year, Crumpler completed his childhood goal of becoming a state champion this February. Entering as the No. 1 seed in the Division I 126-pound bracket, Crumpler settled his unfinished business as he defeated Wantagh’s Joseph Clem inside MVP Arena in Albany. Crumpler finished his senior campaign with a staggering 41-1 record and walks aways with a 113-17 career record. Also winning the state qualifier in North Tonawanda against teammate Amarfio Reynolds as part of his journey to overall champion, Crumpler joined Willie McDougald as the only other Niagara Falls state winner. Crumpler will now continue his career and education at Division I Michigan State University, following in the footsteps of his uncle and former UFC star Rashad Evans.
