The photograph in her inbox was a picture of her SportStretch USA logo on the giant video board at the Hula Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
It was an I’ve-made-it moment after years of networking, pushing and planning. Swiatkowski immediately went to text her brother, before realizing her biggest fan had passed away three years earlier.
Swiatkowski, who was born in Niagara Falls and now splits her time between the Falls and Miami, has become one of the top massage therapists in NFL circles, with a lengthy client list and a company brand that is expanding rapidly.
Although she has been massaging athletes for more than 20 years — including the likes of former Bills Stevie Johnson, David Nelson and Travis Henry — Swiatkowski’s business boomed in 2016, when then-Bills tight end Charles Clay asked her to move during the offseason to Florida, where she now spends roughly five months per year.
Constantly adapting and learning, Swiatkowski developed her own stretching routine that specializes in maximizing flexibility and mobility in large individuals, specifically football players. She has since opened a course for therapists to learn the program and implement it for their personal gain.
Now, there are nearly 200 therapists across 48 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, London, South Africa and Trinidad and Tobago who use a SportStretch mat and 46 who have completed the entire course. Now, Swiatkowski can refer an athlete, in any sport, to a therapist in just about any city they visit.
Swiatkowski has worked at the NFL Combine and SportStretch is the official recovery provider for the Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl and the Hula Bowl, all in addition to stretching NFL stars, including Patrick Mahomes.
“It’s been a huge blessing in my life,” Swiatkowski said. “I absolutely love what I do. I love this network that I’m building and mentoring people and watching people take their careers to the next level. It’s more or less like a stepping stone for a lot of people that want to get involved in sports. I feel like there’s so many massage therapists out there that there’s no one to open the door for them.”
A 1995 graduate of LaSalle High School, Swiatkowski grew up giving family members massages and then started school at Niagara County Community College, while working for TeleTech. When the company began purging employees around Sept. 11, she enrolled in the New York Institute of Massage before getting her first job at the YMCA on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.
She also began working security at Niagara Falls night clubs owned by Pat Mathews, who saw an aggressiveness in Swiatkowski — a former powerlifter — both physically and when it came to pursuing her goals. Mathews also happened to work in the Bills’ front office for 16 years and convinced former first-round pick C.J. Spiller to take a free massage from Swiatkowski to get them acquainted.
Not long after, Swiatkowski was regularly massaging several Bills players, before finally developing a bond with Clay. Her first realization that she was gaining traction in the industry was when she massaged former Bills running back and 2005 Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush and future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on the same day.
“She’s very blunt, and straightforward,” said Mathews, who is the director of team operations for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons. “... When you’re dealing with athletes who will try to get over, it’s a great way to earn respect. So not only is she really good with what she does with her hands, and her knowledge, but she’s constantly learning, taking more courses. And to me, that’s the key to somebody who really is trying to excel at their craft.”
When Swiatkowski moved to Florida, she enrolled in a class for myofascial release therapy — gentle massage that releases pain and tightness in tissues — at XPE Sports, where she worked with Chargers standout Joey Bosa and other NFL draft hopefuls, and thought she could adapt a program of her own based on the setup.
She believes athletes don’t need deep-tissue massages daily, so she used dynamic-style stretching as the foundation of her program, which she spent nine months developing from scratch in 2017.
Swiatkowski wanted a routine that was intense enough to make an impact on a 300-pound player, but still could be performed by a therapist of any size by using momentum instead of strength. She incorporated Thai massage, isolated stretching, proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation and other techniques to blend together.
“I trained at XPE for the combine, and Christy was one of the masseuses there, she did a great job and I was like, ‘She’s the best I’ve ever had,’” Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam said. “... She really knows the body. She can feel any bumps or scar tissue. She’s very, like experienced working on a lot of guys and she’s a super dope person.”
Working with Clay was a gateway to SportStretch, but working with him also helped Swiatkowski realize that once NFL players retire, they no longer need her services. That makes the lifespan of a massage therapist six to eight years, so Swiatkowski needed to come up with a plan that gave her longevity.
Her program attracts players, but her personality also gains their trust. She does not have a store or office, so Swiatkowski is invited into the homes of players multiple times per week to stretch. Once they develop trust in Swiatkowski and her talent, they want her around frequently.
“She’s really good at what she does,” Bills receiver Trent Sherfield said. “She’s detailed. It’s also not just a working relationship either. It’s a personal relationship, as well. We’ve developed a great friendship, she’s developed a great friendship with my wife and she’s gotten to know my son and stuff like that. It’s a relationship that I’ll have with Christy for a long time.”
Swiatkowski has gone to Pittsburgh to work with Steelers players like Diontae Johnson and former Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson asked her to come to Detroit. When Lawson played for the Raiders in their last year in Oakland, he rented Swiatkowski an apartment and she stayed for the season. That led to meeting a few Raiders who she worked on at the combine and a decision to apply to work at the Senior Bowl.
Sherfield even asked Swiatkowski to travel to California, where quarterback Josh Allen put together a training session with receivers the week before training camp. Swiatkowski declined, but went to St. John Fisher University two times per week to stretch Elam and Sherfield during camp.
“Having those around just lowers the stress on me and the things that I have to do from day to day,” said Sherfield, who was referred to Swiatkowski by his San Francisco-based acupuncturist when he left the 49ers for the Dolphins last year. So having (Swiatkowski) as part of my team has been great.”
The other aspect of SportStretch that has appealed to players is that Swiatkowski offers a class to teach independent therapists the program, rather than opening a completely different type of business and having a catalog of therapists as employees. When an athlete she stretches during the offseason leaves for the season, she can refer him to a licensed therapist closer to their city.
Swiatkowski teaches a 24-hour weekend class that costs $1,850-$2,500 per person and it typically booms when players are in Florida training for the combine. Sometimes those weeks net her five figures, just through teaching, and even if Swiatkowski opts to stop massaging herself, she can fall back into teaching her program to keep income flowing.
Armed with nearly 20 different massage certificates — not including her degrees — Swiatkowski is able to continually evolve and tweak her program, but she believes physically showing people how to perform the stretches is what keeps them coming back.
“I never wanted to just take these throwaway classes,” Swiatkowski said. “I always wanted to take something that keeps me relevant in the field, because massage therapy is science and science is ever-changing. So I definitely wanted to stay abreast of what’s going to help my guys, but I also want to show people that I’m in Year 22, this is totally doable if you guys take care of yourselves.”
While Swiatkowski hasn’t ruled out franchising and employing therapists under the SportStretch umbrella in the future, it’s not something she’s worried about at the moment. Instead, she is in the midst of creating an app where athletes could pay to sign up and easily book a session with a massage therapist, chiropractor or acupuncturist approved by SportStretch and Swiatkowski would receive a percentage of the fee.
“SportStretch has blown up way more than I ever imagined it would,” Swiatkowski said. “If I was going to do franchising, I couldn’t do that myself, I would need to have a team of people behind me. I wouldn’t even know where to begin if I was going to start franchising, but you know, I never say never.”
