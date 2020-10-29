NIAGARA FALLS — It may be tough to see it from the outside, but Niagara Falls boys soccer is loading up internally.
The Wolverines suffered through a tough 6-0 loss to North Tonawanda to fall to 1-8 Thursday at Niagara Falls High School. As dreadful as the game was, as the fall slowly creeps into winter-like conditions, it does not paint a clear picture as to what head coach Rob Augustino has been working toward.
His goal in mind took a slight detour this week with several starters missing action due to COVID-19 contact tracing, which has impacted Niagara Falls High School overall. Even when it seemed as though the Wolverines were turning the corner, the Falls hit another bump in the road.
On Oct. 22, the Wolverines took down CSAT, 2-0, in Niagara Frontier League play. Most would point out it was an 0-6 team beating an 0-8 squad, but what's lost is that it was the Falls first win since the 2018 season.
That first win was the type of moment Augustino was looking to provide when he came on to work with this group.
For Augustino, it's been a blast from the past this season. After a stint as the Wolverines varsity coach from 2002-15, Augustino went down to the JV level from 2016-19, as his hands were full from taking on the head coaching spot for varsity baseball.
Thankfully former soccer coach Tony Kutis swapped roles with Augustino, which allowed him to stay tuned in since Kutis served as Augustino's JV coach during his first varsity stint. Things may be just like before — aside from COVID — but this group is setting a precedent that Augustino hopes stands for years to come.
"I'd say the only difference is that we have a squad of soccer players. We haven't always had that opportunity," Augustino said. "And ... I just feel fortunate with this group, who all like each other, there's not been one single argument. There's not been one kid who was defiant, or had any issues with me or our rules, and I think we've just been lucky. It's been a great season that way."
Augustino has a core of underclassmen that may be taking their lumps now, but that experience could be key for them as many of them prep for their travel leagues in the offseason. The goal is to get some of the varsity and JV members that aren't playing travel to get into some programs come 2021.
With several contacts in Western New York's soccer community, Augustino has reached out to get some of his players onto those rosters. In the meantime, Augustino and Kutis are trying to cultivate some opportunities in the Falls, so kids don't have to travel too far or empty their pockets to play.
"We have an elementary school basketball league that goes on Saturdays in the winter. ... We've had that and we've talked about doing something similar (for) soccer," Augustino said.
"Having one night a week at this school or one night a week at that school ... so maybe like two or three nights a week, you rotate between the elementary schools and just have an open soccer night, where whoever shows up, you go through a half an hour of different drills and skills, and then the next half hour we'll rotate teams in and do four-vs-four type stuff."
The big thing that Augustino wants for NF soccer is a grassroots program that starts with the elementary school kids. With roughly 7,000 school-age kids in the Falls' district, Augustino estimates less than 200 are actually taking part in youth soccer leagues.
Although the push is to get his kids more involved with soccer, Augustino does not want to steer them out of other sports. He recalls a story national championship coach Urban Meyer shared about wanting to recruit kids with the equal talent levels that are multiple-sport athletes, rather than the kids that are specialized with one.
But he does want to see the kids get wrapped up in as much soccer as they can, even if that means watching MLS games on TV. Augustino wants to see the things he and his staff harp on lead to them seeing how plays develop, so they understand every action on the field has a reaction and leads to all plays.
With more commitment made to the game, Augustino can see more moments like last week's coming about.
"A lot of it is feeling good about yourself, feeling good about the program, feeling good about the team and the school. ... Winning does that, first of all," Augustino said. "And not only learning how to play soccer the way we want them to do it, but winning, seeing successes. If you constantly do something and you don't see the success, at some point either doubt or some sort of ambivalence is gonna set in."
Wolverines team co-captain Peter Campbell is glad to be reunited with Augustino after he played under him in several travel leagues. Campbell can sense the confidence and hustle the win over CSAT has provided, as he said it's been a boost for team morale.
This may be his final varsity season, but Campbell will be invested in seeing what Wolverines soccer looks like moving forward. Like Augustino mentioned, Campbell hopes the togetherness helps the team venture forth.
"I definitely think that being more of a team is a factor," Campbell said. "I've noticed the last three years that I've played at Niagara Falls, in the beginning of the year, there's always a separation between some of the younger kids, some of the older kids, but we start figuring stuff out and we start figuring out what's working.
"And I think this team's just gotta put the pieces together and learn how to work as a team. Because a lot of those 10th graders and ninth graders are pretty good and they just need to learn to work as a team and put that stuff together and I think they'd have a decent season because a lot of our ninth and 10th graders do play soccer."
