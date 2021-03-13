LOCKPORT — The Niagara Frontier League once again belongs to the Wolverines.
Niagara Falls boys basketball continued its strong 2021 season, fending off Lockport 62-55 Saturday at Lockport High School. With only one league game left on the schedule, the Wolverines (13-1, 9-0 NFL) clinched another NFL championship, the program's 16th title share since the 1999-2000 season.
The Lions (8-3, 8-2 NFL) came ready to play early, taking a 14-10 lead after one while relying on a 1-3-1 zone. The Falls would shrug that off, though, as Jalen Bradberry and Caleb Tillman combined to score 17 of the Wolverines' 19 second quarter points, taking a 29-22 lead at the break.
The third quarter was all Bradberry's, as the senior scored the Wolverines' first 16 points of the period. Bradberry would score his game-high 31 points through three, aided by five triples from deep.
With Lockport switching over to a man-to-man defense, the Falls took advantage of their point guard's hot hand, as the Wolverines' 24-14 third pulled them ahead to take a 53-36 advantage into the fourth. But the Lions weren't done fighting.
Brayden Velia sparked a 7-0 run to begin the fourth quarter, guided by two of his five 3-pointers in his team-high 17-point effort. The Lions outscored the Wolverines 19-9 in the period, but Lockport was unable recover from its 17-point deficit in the third.
Outside of Bradberry, Malachi Williams had a great showing with 14 points and two treys, as well as Caleb Tillman, who chipped in eight. Lockport saw a strong outing from Imario Douglas, who scored 14 points and threw down a major two-hand flush during the third quarter.
Niagara Falls head coach Carlos Bradberry was glad to secure the win, but hopes the team can get over its tendency to play in spurts. Seeing their 17-point lead dwindle down throughout the fourth, the elder Bradberry wants to see his squad iron this out before the postseason.
"We go in lulls and we have to be more consistent with that, especially with sectionals coming around the corner," said Bradberry, whose Wolverines have three regular season games left.
"But I mean they're a good team. I look at them and I think they're probably one of the best help defense teams we play, where they play really good help defense. They're fast, they're athletic, so it was a good win. They're obviously second place in our (league), so we knew it wasn't gonna be easy."
Being consistent and keeping emotions intact were the two main points of emphasis coach Bradberry wants to keep honing in on. He wants to see his group piece that together quarter by quarter, half by half and game by game, so the Wolverines don't suffer a loss like they did to the Park School on Tuesday.
Coach Bradberry's son talked about staying aggressive in the contest, sharing that some back-and-forth banter with the Lions fueled him to take on even more of a role scoring and facilitating throughout. Known as one of Section VI's all-time great scorers — currently 12th all-time at 2,116 points — playing more on the ball the past two seasons has allowed Jalen to thrive as a playmaker.
"I think it's really easy this year because a lot of teams focus in on me all the time," Jalen said. "So it's like two people, three people coming on me every time I drive, so I get all my shooters and big men open looks."
Jalen did share how thankful he's been since joining the 2K club, as he's now one of only 12 boys players in Western New York history to reach 2,100. Sharing how much of "a stress relief" it's been to have the milestone behind him, the younger Bradberry is now able to just play and have fun to cap his senior season.
Lockport head coach Dave Gilson thought his team came out flat after the first quarter, noting a lack of energy and some hero ball as to what could have been the Lions' downfalls.
"We came out well in the first quarter, we were ready to go and then they hit a couple threes there to start the second quarter," Gilson said.
"And it just seemed like we got really, really flat and our energy level was just gone. A little bit of energy there in the fourth, but it's almost a little too late. A little too much of just me basketball I thought too at one point, where we're gonna start showing guys that they can do it, other than just playing as the team, which I thought we did the first quarter. And then it got a little too personal I think sometimes messing with these guys."
Even in this short season, Gilson added how much development this group has had. Whether it's been Douglas' presence as a two-way threat, Velia's sharpshooting and steady demeanor, as well as key role players like Kai Tran, Julius Williams and Mike Molinaro, the Lions have become a force in the NFL.
Gilson said this is "a fun bunch to be around" and he added how hardworking they are. With Saturday's loss snapping a seven-game winning streak, the Lions head man wants to ensure this group takes the time to keep working, even as this rapid-paced season is approaching its end.
"It's difficult sometimes at practice because you're almost every day just game prepping instead of working on some skills," Gilson said.
"But they've come together and we've got some things in. We're in a pretty good place, obviously we would've liked a better outcome here tonight, but to their credit, they've been on a good run. And we need to just get momentum back and keep working on some things with two weeks left to go."
Lockport is back in action 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday for a non-league outing at Lewiston-Porter. The Falls gets back to it 7:30 p.m. Monday for a non-league tilt at Niagara Wheatfield.
