In an email released by the Niagara Frontier League Tuesday, the Niagara Falls boys basketball team is leaving the league to have an independent schedule but will remain part of Section VI starting in the 2023-24 season.
According to the release, the program was granted permission to play an independent schedule through the 2026-27 campaign.
Head coach Carlos Bradberry had envisioned the decision of exiting the NFL, whose championship the Wolverines had won for a 17th time against Lewiston-Porter in late February, as a way to bring the program back to national prominence in the early 2000s.
The Section VI Class AA champions this past winter, Niagara Falls finished 21-3 overall and advanced to the Far West Regionals before falling to Victor. Victor later won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship in Class AA.
Niagara Falls will still play in Section VI Class AAA this season and will compete with Lancaster in the sectional final unless other programs are added.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
