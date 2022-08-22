The 2021 football season didn’t sit well with the players or coaches for Niagara Falls High School.
The Wolverines went 1-7 and scored 20 points twice all season while surrendering at least 30 five times. Few programs were hit by COVID-19 harder than Niagara Falls. Some players who came from families more vulnerable to the virus opted not to play, while others were still rebuilding strength after being idle during lockdowns.
Coaches and players alike were more active in obtaining new recruits around the school and it led to more excitement during offseason training sessions. Now the program is refocused and looking to snap a streak of five consecutive seasons below .500 in the standings.
“(Last year) it was a lot of individuals trying to get their shine on as opposed to trying to collectively come together,” head coach Don Bass said. “I think that’s going to be minimized, if not eliminated altogether this year. I like the team concept, and in the offseason, we got the players to buy in. So hopefully that’s what you see.”
The biggest area Bass expects to see improvement this year is based in fundamentals like blocking and tackling, but is less tangible. He felt players grew disinterested or wilted when they fell behind early in games. At times, a 7-0 deficit was enough to cause strife in the minds of his players.
Bass also saw it seep in during close games, not just blowout losses. He felt they should have beaten McKinley in the season opener, but instead lost 14-0. The Wolverines gave up a big gain on the first play of the game two weeks later against Niagara Wheatfield and fell behind early, losing on a touchdown in the final minute.
“Our kids, in general in this area, struggle with adversity,” Bass said. “Sometimes adversity hits them and they drop their heads. But if we can start fast then I think we can create an environment where they’re like, ‘OK, we don’t want to give this up.’ That’s what I’ve seen in the past. Even to go up 7-0, then they’re fired up and tough to play against.”
As practice commenced, it was apparent players were more invested, particularly the linemen. Elder players barked at others they felt weren’t hustling during drills and the intensity was higher than the previous year.
Those linemen should also determine Niagara Falls’ success this season. Bass felt they weren’t as good or tough as needed to compete in Class AA last season, but another year of experience created optimism within the coaching staff.
“We’re always trying to get better,” 325-pound lineman Terry Townsend said. “We’re a lot stronger at every position, stronger lifting-wise, stronger mentally. Our line is definitely going to be the best we’ve seen here in a while.”
If the offensive line improves, Bass isn’t worried about who is carrying the ball, even with the graduation of leading rusher Joey Kusmierski. Emmanuel Williams was electric with the ball in space last season, while Kenauri Armstrong moved up from the junior varsity. Quadir Hill and 215-pound running back Luis Ubiles should also get touches.
There is also a quarterback competition for the second consecutive camp, with senior Tyris Parmer and last year’s JV quarterback Christian Hewitt being the main participants. Hewitt is a dynamic runner, while Parmer spent most of last season as a receiver until getting some playing time at quarterback in the final two games.
“It just really prepared me mentally for what’s coming,” Parmer said. “I haven’t played quarterback at this level. It’s a lot faster and there’s a lot of bigger guys. … I was here last year, so I have a bit of a head start. I just have to keep working.”
Niagara Falls opens the season by hosting Williamsville North at 2 p.m. on Sept. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.