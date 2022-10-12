Time hasn’t made Nicole Vathy any less worrisome. The feelings that percolate within a mother when she’s told her son’s life has an imminent expiration date don’t dissipate easily.
When “Baby” Shawn Kennedy was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma at 4 years old, doctors gave him six months to a year to live. The disease’s 2-year survival rate is just 10% and 5-year survival rate is 2%, according to dipg.org.
That was seven years ago.
The aggressive form of brain cancer that is inoperable due to its proximity to his brain stem still remains, but the tumor hasn’t grown. There is no particular reason the tumor stopped and doctors don’t know when it will start again.
There are cases of long-term survivors, but research hasn’t indicated any commonalities among those cases. Longtime Niagara Falls teacher and basketball coach Mike Esposito, who has championed Shawn over the years, believes it’s divine intervention from his prayers to Father Nelson Baker, the Buffalo priest being considered for sainthood.
Still, as Vathy gazes across the football field at Niagara Falls High School, where Shawn practices with his youth football team less than a week from his 12th birthday, she is still worried.
Vathy isn’t worried that Shawn will get hurt from a collision during practice, but that the tumor lying dormant in his head could reawaken at any moment.
“We met a lot of people along the way, a lot of friends with DIPG and none of them are here anymore,” Vathy said. “... It’s always in the back of your head, because children don’t survive this. I’m blessed that we’re here, but it’s always going to be there. I still fight my own demons with everything with that.”
People still approach Shawn frequently and his smile remains as big as it was when he was the toast of Western New York. But his celebrity has faded slightly since was taken in by the Niagara Falls basketball team, sent on a Disney Cruise through Make-a-Wish and met Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry through Esposito’s relationship with coach Steve Kerr that stems from a 1995 basketball camp in Italy.
Shawn’s annual medical visits to Memphis have waned from every three months to every six months to once per year, but he’s still on the go. Shawn plays football, basketball and baseball, which has become his favorite hobby. Doctors assured Vathy that physical contact wouldn’t affect the tumor and she has been determined for him to acquire a life of normalcy.
Even after spending four months in Memphis — where they could find the best specialists for his form of cancer — Vathy made certain he was back in school immediately upon returned in order to keep up with his grades and friends, just like any other kid.
A frequent visitor to Esposito’s house, Shawn plays on his AAU basketball team and on the same baseball team as his son and is also set to join Esposito in taking a group of special needs kids from the Falls to a Bills game next month. Esposito believes Vathy’s insistence on Shawn enjoying his childhood has been a critical component to his growth.
“He’s such a social kid,” Esposito said. “He likes hanging out with kids and just being like any kid. It’s of the utmost importance that he’s able to socialize and just live life like any kid would.”
Shawn misses the attention sometimes, because, well, who wouldn’t want to meet the NBA’s all-time 3-point king? Vathy misses it too, but for different reasons. She has dealt with a lack of definitive answers from doctors over the years due to a lack of research and Shawn’s case helped bring awareness to pediatric cancer.
The annual Golden Steps 4 Pediatric Cancer Awareness walk raised approximately $70,000 for the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative in Buffalo, but was canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and has not taken place since. Shawn also once brought roughly 7,000 letters to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell from people asking him to recognize pediatric cancer.
October was once Breast Cancer Awareness month, with NFL players donning pink socks, gloves and cleats. But in 2017, the NFL moved to use the month for all cancer awareness. Yet Vathy is sometimes irked because gold being the color for pediatric cancer is not as widely known as pink for breast cancer.
“No kids know to wear gold socks for September because it’s Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month,” Vathy said, “but they know to wear pink for this month. It sucks that it’s still not well-known. So I like to give reminders every now and then.”
As long as Shawn is around, Vathy knows his presence will bring some awareness because his story is unforgettable throughout the city, and even though Baby Shawn is much closer to Teenage Shawn now, he still likes the moniker.
“It’s a good name for me,” Shawn said. “I don’t like being called just Shawn.”
