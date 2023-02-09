BUFFALO — Austin Zimmerman was born to be a wrestler. It just took him some time to figure it out.
Once he tried the sport, everything just clicked.
Baseball was young Austin’s primary sport growing up, even though his teammates told him he would be a good wrestler. This winter, Zimmerman erupted into one of the top wrestlers locally on the Monsignor Martin scene. Along with a 41-5 record, Zimmerman won the 110–pound championship over St. Mary’s of Lancaster’s Quinn Martin last Sunday and helped the Marauders clinch a ninth consecutive league title, tying the record set by St. Francis from 1981 to 1989.
As he looks to defend his 112-pound title in the Catholic High School Athletic Association state championships this upcoming Sunday at St. Anthony’s High School on Long Island, the St. Joe’s Collegiate Institute junior wrestler and Niagara Falls resident is aware there are others trying to knock him off the proverbial mountain.
“They’re there to take out the two-time state champion,” said Zimmerman, who previously won the 102 weight class as a freshman two years ago. “And, I just have to remind myself that I’m that guy and I’m there to defend my title. And, I’m not giving it up.”
Zimmerman became enamored towards the sport with a turning point in his life coming when he first attended St. Joe’s summer sports camp wrestling session as a seventh grader in the summer of 2018 when he first started working with his current high school coach, Pete Kennedy. When remembering the first encounter on the mat he had with Zimmerman, Kennedy said the youth “took wrestling seriously” and realized they both had the same passion for the sport.
“He wanted to learn (and) was paying attention when we were teaching,” said Kennedy, the program’s long-time head coach and currently the school’s Vice President of Enrollment Management. “So, you know, as a coach, you’re reflecting and saying, ‘Hey, this kid wants to be great.’”
“It’s great for any level you’re at in wrestling,” Zimmerman said about the camp. “ If you’re a beginner — even if you’ve been wrestling for a while — they’ll teach you all the fundamentals you need about wrestling.”
A positive encounter at the camp along with hearing from older brother Brett — a three-year rower at the school, who couldn’t play contact sports after suffering a stroke as a child — about the competitive nature fostered at St. Joe’s athletics made young Austin decide to become a Marauder himself at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
When practicing for duals or large tournaments, Zimmerman, who described his style as “fast” on the mat, is known for practicing against heavier teammates, despite the pre-determined mismatches. But, once he competes against others his size, “it all comes together.”
“I can use my speed but I can also use my muscle to my advantage to other kids my weight because I’m used to wrestling these heavier kids,” said Zimmemran, who thanked teammates Jayson Kline and Nick Messaro for the constant off-season training and for helping reach his goals. “So, I think my style is don’t stop moving.”
The advice Kennedy gave Zimmemran and the other 18 Marauders who qualified Sunday was simple: “Wrestle to your potential.”
“We tell guys that you can wrestle poorly and win and you can wrestle well and lose,” Kennedy said, who sees flashes of 2008 graduate and former UB star and now assistant coach Taylor Golba in Zimmerman. “...When he wrestles to his potential, he is really tough to beat. (It’s) why he doesn’t lose a lot.”
For Zimmerman, the relationship with his teammates on the mat has transformed into a complete “brotherhood” on Kenmore Avenue — one he hopes will continue.
“This St. Joe’s team is my dream team,” he said. “And, I just want to roll with them… Anybody that comes to St. Joe’s will learn that.”
