Niagara Falls' Amelia Strong joins Niagara

Amelia Strong is coming back home.
The Niagara Falls native and Cardinal O'Hara product has transferred to Niagara University to play women's basketball, NU announced Monday.
"We are very excited to welcome Amelia home," Niagara head coach Jada Pierce said in a statement. "She grew up close to campus, and we already have great familiarity with her from her high school days at Cardinal O'Hara.
"Amelia will be a great asset to our program and university. She is a hard worker in the classroom and on the court. She is an athletic post player who can affect the game on both ends of the floor. Her ceiling is high, and her best basketball is ahead of her. We look forward to assisting her maturation on and off the court."
The 6-foot-2 Strong began her career playing for Niagara Falls High School before transferring to the powerful Lady Hawks. She recorded 16.1 points per game during her high school career and finished with 1,040 points. She also grabbed 560 rebounds during her time at O'Hara.
Strong was a first-team selection twice and Monsignor Martin MVP, helping lead the Lady Hawks to three league championships during her time with the program. She committed to and signed with Long Island University but did not play any games this season.
Strong will join Niagara immediately, majoring in psychology, but will not be eligible to play until the 2022-23 season. When she does suit up, she'll be one of four former Lady Hawks on the NU roster, joining the Parker sisters, Angel and Aaliyah, and incoming freshman Jade Rutledge.
Aaliyah Parker, a freshman, was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rookie of the week for the third time this season on Monday. She scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench in Wednesday's 82-78 loss to Xavier.
The Purple Eagles begin MAAC play this weekend, with games Friday and Sunday against Saint Peter's and Manhattan, respectively, at the Gallagher Center.
