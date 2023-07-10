Growing up in Niagara Falls, Jay Scarbrough absorbed sports like a sponge.
He admired Allen Iverson’s quickness in the backcourt for the Philadelphia 76ers. He watched running back Maurice Clarett lead Ohio State to the 2002 BCS National Championship and even wore No. 13 himself.
From a three-sport career at Niagara Falls before he graduated in 2012 to a college basketball career at four different schools, Scarbrough has returned to the Cataract City with only one objective in mind — passing it forward through the game of girls basketball.
Last year, he served as a trustworthy assistant coach in the Wolverines’ junior varsity and varsity programs and will lead the JVers this upcoming season. Then, earlier this summer, he was handed the reins to coach the inaugural under-15 team through 716 United in an effort to boost the sport for young girls in the city.
But whether it was in his hometown or elsewhere, Scarbrough never jumped into the world of coaching sports for personal gain. In his eyes, he’s a small cog in a larger wheel.
From helping develop lay-ups to having conversations about the game, Scarbrough isn’t afraid to go the extra step to help his players win in the game and in the game of life.
“Me coaching, I’m not looking for a return in anything,” Scarbrough said. “Ultimately, I just want to make sure my kids are getting the proper guidance, the proper information, the proper acknowledgement of anything. … It’s like after basketball, ‘What is your plan B?’ and I feel like that part is not explained enough to (any) athlete.”
After graduating from Niagara Falls, which included being cut from the varsity basketball team as a senior in an effort to join the school team after starring on JV as a sophomore, after Scarbrough went off the beaten path to reach his current destination. He began his travels at Tacoma Community College in Washington but was dismissed after clashing with the coach. He then took a year off of school and lived with his mother in Atlanta before he went to play at Cayuga Community College in the 2015-16 season.
The following season, Scarbrough continued at Finger Lakes Community College and then finished at Villa Maria College in Buffalo in the 2017-18, where he graduated a year early as a junior. Averaging 12.6 points per game and shooting 48% from the floor, Scarbrough helped the Vikings finish with a 26-6 record and appear in the USCAA Championship game but lost to top-seeded Berkeley College.
The life-style of being a college athlete was a “really hard” transition, Scarbrough said, as he wasn’t the best student. His mother, Vivian Carter, is what motivated him to finish strong and earn two degrees in general studies and business. And it was after he graduated that he understood what the phrase “life after basketball” really means.
“Maybe every time the school semester (was ending), I’m calling my mom crying like, ‘This is my grades and I’m trying this and that, that and this,”’ Scarbrough said. “And it’s like she never gave up her faith in me. She just (said), ‘Jay, you gotta keep pushing, keep playing.’”
Scarbrough then found his way into coaching basketball after watching his wife, Kayla, coach at Mount St. Mary’s in Kenmore and helped Cardinal O’Hara win two state championships as a player in the early 2010s. And since the birth of his daughter, Skylar, coaching girls basketball became his biggest motivation.
“Knowing that we have a daughter, I’m like, ‘Man, I can’t let nobody coach my daughter because I see how coaching is out here for girls and it’s really like no real outlets for girls out here,” said Scarbrough, who also has a young son named Maverick. “Not saying I’m gonna probably be on for the next 20, 30 years or even 15 years. But I want my daughter to have the right people around her, the right coaches around her that will push her the way I will push her.”
When Settimia Tripi took over Niagara Falls’ girls varsity program last winter, she remembered that Scarbrough was interested in coaching when they first met at Harry F. Abate Elementary. At that time, Tripi was the JV coach but the coaching staff was already full. Since she brought him into the fold, Tripi said Scarbrough has changed the outlook on the program and was a major part in the Wolverines’ five-win campaign last winter, the most in a single season since 2014.
Bringing the idea of watching game film to prepare for opponents and serve as a visual tool for their own play is one way Scarborough has enhanced the program. Using his contacts to schedule an opportunity to watch a UB-St. Bonaventure women’s basketball game over Christmas break and to have the girls meet a coach and to, ultimately, get exposure to the college level was another opportunity Tripi said the Wolverines didn’t have before his arrival.
Building a successful program, Tripi said, requires trust and creating a family, and Scarbrough has helped strengthen the team culture.
“I don’t think anyone can do it by themselves, you know?” Tripi said. “And with having Jay, I believe in what he says, which is nice. So when I’m standing up and directing and coaching, I trust everything that he’s saying to those girls and pulling them (aside). He sees things that I’ve not seen, and vice versa, I’ll see things that he has not seen. So it’s nice that we bounce off of each other. If a girl is, you know, in her own head, it’s nice that Jay has that moment to tell to get it together and show them what they’re doing wrong.”
Mike Esposito remembers coaching a teenage Scarbrough on JV well over a decade ago. Coaching in the district since 1992, Esposito said he never a player “pick-pocket” opponents on defense the way Scarbrough did.
A memorable 3-quarter court buzzer-beater in a non-league game against Canisius was another special moment from the then young guard. Scarbrough could have expressed bitterness for being cut from varsity, Esposito said, but instead he kept moving forward.
“It’s just awesome to see him in his position right now,” Esposito said. “We talked a lot about (becoming) a teacher. I think he’d be a fantastic teacher and we’ve had a lot of conversations about that. But overall, fantastic how far the kid’s come.”
Also an employee of the Niagara Falls City School District as either a teacher’s assistant or security guard since 2018, Scarbrough hopes to coach his own varsity girls basketball team someday. But for now, he’s found his outlet with helping players, knowing he’s making a difference.
“If you’re in it for the kids, then you will find every return that you’re looking for,” Scarbrough said.
