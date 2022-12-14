Jason Lammers, the head coach of the Niagara University men’s ice hockey team, has signed a contract extension to coach the Purple Eagles through the 2026-27 season. Lammers is currently in his sixth season behind the bench for the Purple Eagles.
This season, NU is off to a 9-5-2 start, defeating Omaha to open the campaign while being the only AHA program to receive votes in the US Today and USCHO/DCU Polls the last 11 weeks. He is 67-98-20 during his tenure with the Purple Eagles and a winning campaign would snap a streak of nine consecutive sub-.500 seasons for the program.
Lammers' teams are academically one of the top-ranked men's teams on campus, posting a department-best GPA of 3.68 in 2021-22. In his tenure, 97 student-athletes have made the conference's All-Academic Team, including a program record and AHA best 29 in 2021-22.
The hockey program is also heavily involved with Team Impact and Spirited Athletes Bold at Heart (SABAH) while having student-athletes volunteer their free time to assist the University with events, such as the Heart Love & Soul fundraising dinner and ESPN productions. The program shows its Purple Eagle pride, supporting its fellow student-athletes at their home events.
Lammers has led the Niagara hockey program to the Atlantic Hockey final four twice, including an appearance in the AHA Championship Final in 2018-19. Lammers has also coached multiple all-conference selections, including 2018-19 AHA rookie of the year and national rookie of the year runner-up Ludwig Stenlund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.