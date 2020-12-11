Niagara drops MAAC opener

Niagara University men's basketball lost the first game of its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference slate Friday at Saint Peter's, 70-54.
It was just the second game of the season for the Purple Eagles (0-2, 0-1), who spent most of November sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were only able to schedule one non-conference game, a 75-45 throttling by Syracuse.
Friday's game against was much like the Dec. 3 loss to the Orange in that Niagara shot terribly (35.1%) and had more turnovers (16) than assists (9).
The Peacocks (3-2, 1-0), who finished second in the conference last season, had six players score at least seven points, led by 19 from guard Daryl Banks III. Matthew Lee had 11 points and 9 assists, Fousseyni Drame scored nine points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and defending MAAC Defensive Player of the Year KC Ndefo had 12 points, five boards, four blocks and two steals.
Le Moyne transfer Kobi Nwandu, starting again, led Niagara with 13 points while returning seniors Justin Roberts and Greg Kuakumensah added 12 each. Marcus Hammond, fresh off a first team All-MAAC season, was held scoreless until the 13:07 mark of the second half, missing his first seven field goal tries. He finished with seven points on 2-of-13 shooting.
Junior wing Raheem Solomon, Niagara's third-leading scorer last year, did not play. NU did not provide a reason for his absence, nor say if he made the trip.
The two teams play again tonight (8 p.m., WGR, ESPN3) in New Jersey under the MAAC's pandemic scheduling, which features one-site, back-to-back series each weekend to limit travel.
Men's basketball is the lone NU team competing this weekend after the women's basketball and men's hockey teams had series against Saint Peter's and Robert Morris postponed due to COVID-19.
