LEWISTON — Niagara defenseman Josef Mysak was at home in the Czech Republic this summer, working out and preparing for the season when he got a message from head coach Jason Lammers.
The Florida Panthers were thinking about inviting him to their Florida development camp.
Mysak tried not to get too excited, in case it didn’t end up happening.
“I didn’t tell anyone or anything,” he said, noting that he was a bit skeptical. “I just wasn’t sure.’
A week later, Mysak, who’s going into his fourth year with the Purple Eagles, got the call from former NHLer Bryan McCabe, now Florida’s director of player personnel, inviting him to camp.
“I obviously said yes,” Mysak said. “To have it actually happen was very exciting.”
Florida’s development camp ran from July 10 to July 14, and was held at the Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, Florida. Other prospects on the roster included Mackie Samoskevich, a 2021 first-round draft pick who plays at Michigan, Skyler Brind’Amour, fresh off winning the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey tournament with Quinnipiac, and Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs’ brother, Dru Krebs, who played last season with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League.
Actually getting to Florida from the Czech Republic was more difficult than expected, Mysak said. One of his flights was overbooked, and he ended up getting into Florida a day late. Despite that, he was able to spend just under a week in the sunshine state.
“Everything happened so fast” once he got to Florida, he said. “We would leave the hotel at 7:30 a.m. and we wouldn't get back until 6:30 p.m. We always had stuff planned out.”
During camp, the days started with workouts and ice time. Then the prospects would have lunch, followed by meetings and team building activities, Mysak said.
“It was a lot of learning,” he said. “They taught us stuff from different perspectives. Like, when you become a pro, what do you have to work on? What do you need to be careful of? Stuff like that.”
On the ice, Mysak worked on power skating and improving his technique and speed. He also worked on things like using his legs to protect himself and the puck. The Panthers staff running the camp also taught the players how Florida plays system-wise, in terms of attacking up ice and defending.
“It was stuff like getting off of the wall to the middle of the ice, so you have options either way,” he said. “It was good stuff to learn.”
While the players grinded through the workouts and on-ice time, they did have time for fun, Mysak said. The entire team of prospects went to a Blink-182 concert, where they mingled with some of the Panthers’ NHL players. They also spent a lot of time in the sun.
“We're living at a hotel on the beach, so, every time we got back, we would go on a walk or go swimming,” he said.
The prospects found time for some community service, as well.
“We painted walls at a local nonprofit middle school,” Mysak said.
With Florida’s deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs last season, Mysak said there was a sense of excitement just being around the team and the facilities.
“Just like coming from the staff, you could tell that they were super proud of the run,” he said. They're like a family. They all know each other and it’s a super positive environment. We were able to meet the players and you could definitely sense that they went pretty far.”
With the 2023-24 season on the horizon, Mysak said he’s hoping to bring some of what he experienced at the camp with him to the team at Niagara. Being invited to the camp has been a “huge motivating factor,” and he hopes to inspire his teammates.
“I’m just going to tell everyone what I learned,” he said. “A lot of the stuff the Panthers do isn’t that far off of what we’re doing now. It’s cool to see that it’s not that different. Coach Lammers says it all the time. We’re not that far. And it’s true.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.