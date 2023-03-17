AMHERST — Starting from scratch. Uncharted territory.
Those are phrases associated whenever a group is accomplishing a goal for the first time, filled with both excitement and uncertainty around every corner.
It’s certainly been a roller coaster of emotions for Daemen women’s lacrosse during its inaugural season, which began with a 14-10 victory at Lake Erie on Feb. 26 — the end result of months of recruiting and practicing since becoming a NCAA Division II program in June 2021.
The milestones have continued since then as the Wildcats have already totaled three wins this season, including back-to-back victories earlier this week against Gannon and Alfred University.
Under first year head coach Dom Hamman, Daemen has a Western New York flavor to its debut roster with 10 natives from the area. Out of that group, three hail from Niagara County — freshmen Kylie Miranto (North Tonawanda) and Blair Pfohl (Lockport) as well as graduate student Hayley Latvala (Grand Island), who spent four seasons playing at Gannon.
Being one of the first to wear the blue-and-white on the turf, Miranto said, comes with a deep sense of pride.
“I would describe it as it’s just honestly a great opportunity,” Miranto said, who scored the program’s first goal just 75 seconds into the inaugural game with Lake Erie and scored again in Friday’s 17-10 loss against Findlay. “You would never think you’d be able to make history being part of a first-year team, ever. It’s just overall very exciting and a great opportunity for all of us.”
Heading into the 2023 season, Daemen is now the 13th institution to offer women’s lacrosse at the NCAA Division II level in New York State, the second-highest total in the United States behind only Pennsylvania (16). Daemen also joins D’Youville — whose program started in 2017 — as the only other D-II women’s lacrosse program in Western New York and is one of just 121 teams nationwide.
Daemen’s start to the season draws strong parallels to Hamman’s freshman year goal-keeping for the Central Michigan Chippewas’ inaugural year in 2016, where they finished 6-10 and then posted an 11-win campaign two years later.
A Rochester native, Hamman admitted she wasn’t quite familiar with Buffalo and Niagara County girls lacrosse until she began working with the goal-keepers of the Empress travel lacrosse program shortly after taking the Daemen job. But once she saw Miranto and Pfohl compete in Section VI play, Hamman felt a connection with the area and the duo, calling them “diamonds in the rough.”
Pfohl is the team’s only goalkeeper on the roster and has started in all seven contests. They have plenty of experience stepping up in big moments, including earning second-team all-state and spending four years in net for the Lions. So far, Pfohl has seized this chance to improve on a daily basis.
“There’s a lot of pressure but I’m taking it as it’s a really good opportunity,” said Pfohl, who tied a season-high of 13 saves in the Findlay loss. “Because, being a freshman playing at the D-II collegiate level, playing every game, every minute, hitting every shot, every rep, it’s a really amazing opportunity for me.”
A multi-sport athlete at North Tonawanda, Miranto had committed to playing soccer at Daemen yet still had a desire to keep going with lacrosse too after tallying over 100 points in a four-year career with the Lumberjacks. With help from Daemen women’s soccer coach Dan Dolan, Miranto connected with Hamman last spring. After learning how to play with each other, Miranto has seen the growth of the team’s “well-rounded” style of play, especially now that the nerves are gone.
“It just feels natural now,” Miranto said of the team’s chemistry. “We don’t really think of (the nerves) as much. We’re just excited to play.”
Latvala, on the other hand, wasn’t sure if she was going to play again once she graduated from Gannon in 2021. Her initial interest in coming to Daemen was to pursue a graduate degree in physical therapy, which she will complete in May 2024. But, with her extra year of NCAA eligibility as a result of the pandemic, Latvala was interested in having one last run with the sport as a Wildcat and helping others grow along the way.
“But I think what’s different about this team is they don’t have any expectations going into the game,” Latvala said, who is one of three players with prior NCAA lacrosse experience on Daemen’s roster. “So each time, I think everyone’s mostly focused on just playing their best game and I think that’s what’s helping us come together.”
Daemen (3-4) has three remaining home games this season against Tiffin (Ohio) (March 26), Molloy (April 8) and Roberts Wesleyan (April 18) at the Medaille Sports Complex at Buffalo Color Park.
