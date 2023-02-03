Through the decades, Niagara County boys basketball has produced a long list of talented point guards.
From Niagara Falls’ Jonny Flynn to Niagara Wheatfield’s Byron Mulkey, among others, the point guard is responsible for making the offense a cohesive unit in a variety of ways with the ball primarily in his hands.
This season, three more Niagara County point guards are in the conversation as some of the best players across the Section VI landscape. As of Friday, the senior trio of Lewiston-Porter’s Jalen Duff, Niagara Wheatfield’s Xander Fletcher and Royalton-Hartland’s Jamel Johnson Jr. all find themselves within the top-seven of Section VI’s scoring rankings. This is the first time since the 2020-21 COVID-abbreviated season where the area has boasted three 20-point scorers — Duff (28.4, 3rd overall), former Niagara Falls star Jalen Bradberry (24.7, 5th overall) and Fletcher (20.3, T-14th).
Representing their respective schools and Niagara County at such a high caliber, Duff said, is a good feeling.
“We’re like a small area, I guess you could say,” said Duff, who surpassed 2,000 career points on Jan. 26. “It recognizes people more in Niagara County because there’s a lot of good scorers out there. But, for us to all be in the same area, it really shows there’s a lot of talent down there.”
When Roy-Hart head coach Joe Pawlak first heard of this rare feat the trio was accomplishing, he said he got “goosebumps,” knowing it would only help grow Niagara County basketball’s overall brand.
“All great point guards,” Pawlak said. “It’s really awesome… I think it’s a special time to be a part of Niagara County basketball.”
With the Section VI postseason around the corner, here’s a look at how these guards have produced thus far.
Jalen Duff, Lew-Port
Since helping the Lancers win the Section VI Class A-2 title as an eighth-grader in the 2018-19 campaign to end a 41-year drought, Duff has belonged on the list of top point guards in Western New York.
The notion continued last winter during his one-year stay at Nichols, where he averaged 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6 assists per game while dealing with an ankle injury.
Now wearing the green and white again, Duff has helped lead Lew-Port to one of its best starts to a season to date.
Heading into Friday, the Lancers are 14-2 overall, 8-1 in Niagara Frontier League play and have won six in a row and nine of their last 11 contests. On top of this, Lew-Port is closing in on locking up the top seed in the Section VI Class B-1 bracket.
As of Friday, Duff is currently second in Section VI scoring, averaging 26.6 points per game, trailing Westfield’s Carson Swanson (26.9) for the top spot. And while he’s still the primary scoring threat for Lew-Port — a five-time 30-point scorer — Duff expanded his arsenal into a well-rounded point guard during his explosive sophomore year at Lew-Port and even more during his time at Nichols.
“If you have trust with your teammates, it just makes everything easier because they can trust you (and) you can trust them,” Duff said, who has recorded at least five assists six times this season, including a season-high 10 against Wilson on Jan. 5, and at least five steals thrice. “When it comes to close games, you’re not scared to give them the ball.”
With shooting the ball still his main strength — finishing in double-figures in all 16 games thus far — Duff said creating his own space on the floor combined with a quicker shot release is another aspect of his game that he’s developed in recent years.
“When I create space, I can open opportunities for my teammates to shoot, so, I’ve just felt like that’s really helping (me) overall,” Duff said.
Last month, Duff was part of a pair of monumental wins over Class AA schools in Lew-Port’s recent history. On Jan. 13, Duff converted the go-ahead 3-pointer with less than a minute remaining to help the Lancers knock off Niagara Falls, 56-52, which remains just the second loss of the season for the Wolverines.
Then, four nights later, Duff and the Lancers erased a 13-point second half deficit to defeat Lockport, 62-59, just the Lions’ second loss of the calendar year, as of Friday.
When Duff last played for the Lancers, Matt Bradshaw was his head coach. Not only is Duff playing with a brand new team, he’s also playing for a different bench boss in Patrick Krawczyk, who is in the second year of his second stint and his sixth overall. Duff’s self-awareness of getting his teammates involved, Krawczyk said, has been impressive to watch, along with his play-making abilities.
“He’s not afraid to give them the ball and he thinks they have a chance to score,” Krawczyk said. “He doesn’t need to do everything, and I can see that, more and more, as the season has gone on. And, we become a better team because of that.”
Following Friday’s game at CSAT, Duff and the Lancers close out the regular season with contests at Riverside and versus Kenmore East this upcoming Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Xander Fletcher, Niagara Wheatfield
Niagara Wheatfield head coach Erik O’Bryan can’t say enough good things about his veteran point guard.
“My four years where he makes me look extremely, extremely smart are coming to an end and I realize that,” O’Bryan said, whose team is 11-4 on the season, as of Friday. “So, I am just going to soak up every minute of a game that he has left with us because, for those minutes, I’m going to continue to look smart.”
Along with the high compliment, O’Bryan was impressed with Fletcher’s character down the stretch in an eventual 52-51 overtime win Tuesday night at North Tonawanda. The win — their sixth in a row and ninth in their last 10 games — ended with Fletcher’s game-winning assist to Ty Kwitchoff for the buzzer-beating trey.
“I’ve been around a long time watching kids play, where they start to make the mannerisms, like, ‘How about (you) make a play for me?’” O’Bryan said. “Not once (with Xander)... He still figured out a way. I always tell him,‘ You always gotta figure (out) a way to get your name in that (scorebook) for us.’”
Since bursting onto the varsity scene as a freshman, Fletcher has turned into a household name at Niagara Wheatfield, especially last winter when he helped the program clinch its first Niagara Frontier League title ever and first Section VI title since 1973. All this came while he averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.
One year later, Fletcher is soaring again, averaging a career-high 23.0 points per game, currently seventh among all Section VI scorers, as of Friday. Still the true point guard, Fletcher is also averaging 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals a night and has drilled a team-high 38 3-pointers. Without 1,000-point scorer T.J. Robinson on the wing anymore, Fletcher has now had to balance between creating shots for his teammates and finding his own scoring opportunities.
“It’s more of like the flow of the game for me,” Fletcher said, who has finished in double-figures in 14 consecutive games and has recorded at least five assists four times. “If there’s like a time period with no one shooting, just take advantage of that and get more people involved… This year, I’m more of a scoring threat and getting people involved.”
From O’Bryan’s standpoint, Fletcher’s patience with the basketball to make the extra play has grown exponentially over the last two seasons.
“I think now, without having T.J., he’s back to being that stone-cold assassin,” O’Bryan said of Fletcher, who scored a career-high 39 points in last Friday’s 50-49 win over Frontier. “But, he’s also got that other part of his game in him, and, he’s a true point guard.”
Including Friday against Kenmore West, Fletcher and the Falcons have four regular season contests remaining, most notably their home finale against Niagara Falls next Friday.
Jamel Johnson Jr., Roy-Hart
With a height listed at 6-foot-1, Johnson Jr. could play any of the five positions for Joe Pawlak’s team.
But, after recording performances like a 36-point night in the Rams’ 76-71 win versus Albion Thursday night — their sixth in their last 10 games — it’s no surprise why he’s in the conversation of top point guards in Section VI. He also embraces being in the spotlight, especially when playing in front of a home crowd.
“When the pressure’s on me, I feel like, is when I play my best,” said Johnson Jr., who recorded a triple-double of 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals in a win over Akron last month. “It’s just something about the atmosphere (that) just makes me want to do better. And, having that responsibility to know people (are) counting on me to do something, that, right there, just makes me want to do the best I can, in any way, shape or form.”
Known by his teammates as “JJ,” the senior is averaging 25.4 points per game, which, as of Friday, is the third highest in all of Section VI. Also the section leader in total rebounds (203), Johnson Jr. has scored over 30 points five times this season. But his mission on the court is doing what needs to be done first, before his own accolades and has a dozen double-doubles.
“Whether it be rebounding one night, scoring another night, playing defense another night, whatever it is, I want to get it done,” Johnson Jr. said, adding knowing which role to play at certain times has become second nature to him. “I’ll work to get it done and do whatever I need to do.”
This isn’t the first time a talented floor general has walked the streets of Middleport.
Back in the 2000-01 season, then-junior Tyler Guild set Roy-Hart’s single-season record of 504 points. Right now, Johnson Jr. currently has 406 points on the season and is within striking distance of passing Andy Xapsos, who totaled 474 points in the 2015-16 campaign. Xapsos’ mark is the highest single-season finish in Pawlak’s nine years coaching the program.
“(Jamel’s) got that perfect balance between being confident and having a swagger,” Pawlak said, whose Rams are 9-7 overall. “But, at the same time, being humble enough and knowing that he’s got to put the work in order to still be at that level of play and take it to a whole another level.”
Back in December, the Rams defeated Section V’s Attica, 59-58, at Genesee Community College. With time winding down and trailing by double-digits, Johnson Jr. helped lead the team back and scored the game-winning old-fashioned three-point play.
“Not everything’s always gonna go your way but (JJ) was still able to find a way and battled through and persevere through some adversity and get the guys going in the direction,” Pawlak said. “That was huge. There’s no doubt we’re gonna need more of that as we close out league play and heading into sectionals this year.”
Johnson Jr. has embraced leading his younger teammates by example and showing them what it takes to play at the varsity level.
“The biggest thing is that my guys trust me, whatever (the) situation,” he said. “Maybe they trust me with the ball, taking it up the court, inbounding the ball, whatever it may be. They trust me with the ball in my hands and knowing that, it gives me the opportunity to do what I need to do on the court.”
Out of their final four regular season contests, Johnson and the Rams will face three Niagara-Orleans League opponents, including Tuesday’s bout with Akron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.