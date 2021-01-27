Niagara County OKs high-risk high school sports

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%.