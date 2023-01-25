Bill Morello’s life has revolved around Lockport wrestling since childhood. There were plenty of female wrestlers during his early days, but it was primarily a male-dominated sport.
Now a father of four daughters, Morello has become an advocate, as girls wrestling has exploded enough to become a standalone sport in more than 30 states and New York is finally following along.
New York is now on the eve of hosting the first state-sanctioned girls state wrestling invitational on Friday at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga County Community College in Syracuse, signaling the evolution and popularity of the sport.
“They’re doing a great job right now promoting girls wrestling,” Morello said. “It just shows this year — with all the girls tournaments that have gone on — many more schools are getting all-girls wrestling (teams). ... It speaks volumes that they support this.”
Fourteen of the 32 wrestlers invited to the invitational are representing Niagara County from Lockport, Newfane, Lewiston-Porter, North Tonawanda and Niagara Wheatfield. What’s even better is only four from the group will be graduating in June and six of the wrestlers being sent are in ninth grade or below.
For those like NT coach Tony Fire, having the opportunity to compete at the state level is a monumental step for moving forward.
“It was definitely needed to not only reward them but to give them even more of a reason to come out and work towards being the best in the state,” Fire said. “This, in turn, is seen by other girls and attracts them, which, in turn, is yet another way that this sport will grow for females.”
Currently, girls wrestling in New York State is classified as an emerging sport, meaning four of the 11 sections have four standalone teams to compete. To become a fully sanctioned sport, six sections are required to meet the four team requirement. Section VI Girls Wrestling Director Alex Conti said the sport still needs three schools — located in two separate sections — from becoming a sanctioned sport in the state.
A member of the U.S. Women’s coaching staff at the 2012 London Olympics, among other accolades, Conti said girls have learned the skills of discipline and dedication and have built up their confidence through the sport, “without a doubt.” The benefits of girls wrestling, Conti said, are endless, concurring with the opinion of U.S. women’s national coach Terry Steiner.
“He breaks up with all the things we say are so great about wrestling (and says), ‘Why would we limit 50% of the population?’” Conti said. “That right there, to me, says it all… This is the right platform. The girls should wrestle the girls and get all the benefits that we got out of it.”
An idea that was planned for years but was delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022-23 campaign is the first year the Niagara Frontier League offered a combined girls wrestling team — featuring girls from Lewiston-Porter, NT and Niagara Wheatfield — in Section VI competition. While primarily competing in individual-based tournaments this winter, the NFL competed against Chautauqua Lake on Jan. 17 as part of the Wolfpack Cup event held at Niagara County Community College. But even with the challenges of attending different schools and various grade levels, Niagara Wheatfield girls wrestling coach Bill Ploetz said the chemistry amongst the players is genuine.
“They’re all friends,” Ploetz said, who co-coaches the NFL girls wrestling team with Lew-Port coach Bill Edwards. “We do stuff in the off-season with some of these girls… They started their own little group chat and they all communicate with each other and it’s pretty cool.”
Leading the way
Two of the biggest vocal proponents of the sport are Lew-Port’s the Edwards sisters, Gwyneth and Meghan, who will both continue at John Carroll University this fall.
In all-girls tournaments this winter, Gwyneth has had a trio of third-place finishes while Meghan placed first overall at the 2nd Annual Linda C. Knuutila Girls Memorial Tournament on Dec. 17 and at the Chautauqua Lake Girls Invitational on Jan. 7, on top of winning the 138-pound title at the third NYS Intersectional Girls Wrestling Championships last winter.
Being some of the lone seniors on the NFL team this winter, Meghan said, gave her and Gwyneth the chance to watch and mentor the younger girls in the area, a position they were both in just a few years ago.
“It’s really fun to watch everyone grow,” Meghan said. “And some of these girls are first-year wrestlers and some of these girls are long-time wrestlers and they just want to improve and it’s awesome to see.”
NT is notably sending its own sisterly tandem, juniors Brenna and Hannah McCarley, who are both competing in the 107 bracket. Both medaled at multiple all-girls tournaments this winter and even competed at nationals on New York’s team at the USMC Women’s Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota this past July.
“They’re both very competitive and all about the sport,” Fire said. “(They’re) entering every off-season event they can, watching college level matches, buying all the gear that you would normally only see the boys do. All this gets our other wrestlers on board and buying into our process because they see how good these girls have gotten, putting the time in that they have.”
Another veteran getting ready for her lone appearance at the Invitational is Lockport senior Maleah McKinney-Updegraph, who will compete in the 114-pound bracket. McKinney-Updegraph won the same bracket at this year’s Linda C. Knuutila Girls Memorial Tournament and brings a resume that includes a runner-up finish at the 110-pound bracket at last year’s intersectionals. Noting she was one of only five girls total to compete in Section VI wrestling when she started in eighth grade, McKinney-Updegraph said it is “really crazy” that the sport has expanded so much in the region over a five-year span.
“Don’t go on the mat with a negative mindset,” McKinney-Updegraph said on the biggest lesson she’s learned over her career. “Just because someone might be stronger than you or have been wrestling longer doesn’t mean that they’re automatically going to win. As long as you’ve been doing what you need to do at practice and going 110 (percent) every day… you’re gonna have a chance to win.”
Even newcomers to the sport, like Lockport freshman Ava Bragg, recognize the responsibility she and her counterparts carry while on the mat and in the community, based on the amount of young girls watching the matches from the stands.
“Coming into a new sport like this and having that kind of support, it makes me feel like a role model,” Bragg said, who will compete in the 165-pound bracket. “I’m very proud of myself (that) I could have that kind of opportunity to have people follow in my footsteps.”
At Niagara Wheatfield, a youth movement is carrying the team. The Falcons are sending four student-athletes to Syracuse, three of which are still in middle school, led by seventh-grader Gabriella Barone in the 100 bracket, who won 17 matches in mixed competition so far this year.
“Gabby is kind of a leader,” Ploetz said. “She has a winning record against the boys so the other girls on the team even though she’s only a seventh grader, the other girls on the tema look up to her for her experience.”
Newfane is sending just one girl to Syracuse — seventh-grader Alexis Doxey in the 126 bracket. Earlier this season, Doxey helped the Panthers punch their ticket to the Section VI Division II Duals championship with her victory in the last semifinal match against Southwestern.
To many in Newfane, Doxey is developing into a cornerstone for the future.
“In the beginning of the season, she made it clear she wanted to be on our starting lineup,” Newfane head coach Matt Lingle said. “And, you know, she at first, was in a wrestle-off with a kid and lost in the third period… I think that really kind of motivated her to be ready to take that next step on the varsity team and she’s done it and you can see the results.”
When asked about the future of girls wrestling in Niagara County, the coaches agreed the best is yet to come for the sport and is sending a positive ripple effect.
“It’s a growing thing, even in our town, which already supports wrestling,” Lingle said. “Now, we’re even having more people come show (up) just because of the success that she’s having personally. I think it’s a great thing and I’m glad to see more kids wrestle. I don’t care, boy or girl.”
“Right now, it’s the fastest growing sport at the collegiate level,” Ploetz added on women’s wrestling’s impact. “So, you know, sometimes people get this dream, ‘How do I get my girl to go compete at the college level?’ There’s gonna be more opportunities in women’s wrestling than any other sport to go and do that more.”
Right now, for these young women and their coaches, their eyes are on the upcoming prize — competing on what will be a historic afternoon Friday in Salt City.
“It’s going to be a big deal,” Bill Edwards said about the state tournament. “They’re giving the girls every opportunity to shine.”
Rounding out the Niagara County platoon Friday include Lockport freshman Bella Andes (152) and sophomore Khamya J’Maxwell (185); Niagara Wheatfield eighth-graders Lily Pieczonka (94) and Neveah Senik (138) and senior Gianna Scirri (165) and North Tonawanda junior Doris Baker (185.)
The Invitational starts with the round of 16 at 1 p.m.. Later, the finals will begin at 6:45 p.m.
