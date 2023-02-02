Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.