Frank Layden can still hear the voice of John “Taps” Gallagher and there was no subtlety in his tone.
There were four games on the schedule more important than the rest. The home-and-home series with Canisius and St. Bonaventure was paramount. The Little Three, at one time, was the hottest sporting ticket in town, whether games were on campus or in Memorial Auditorium.
Eventually the rivalry dwindled to an in-conference showdown with Niagara and Canisius, but it was still fierce. Sixty years after Gallagher beat the importance of The Battle of the Bridge into his players, Joe Mihalich still said the other wins didn’t matter if the Purple Eagles couldn’t beat Canisius.
A rivalry first played in 1906 became so bitter the schools stopped playing after 1957 and didn’t resume until 1966. Records went out the window when they played, whether it was in the Little Three, ECAC North Atlantic, MAAC or independent.
Gallagher went 23-22 against the Golden Griffins, while Layden went 7-9. Hall of Fame coach John Beilein only managed a 7-6 record against Niagara. But Canisius returned to playing on campus full-time in 1979, while the Purple Eagles traded the Aud and Niagara Falls Convention Center for the Gallagher Center in 1996.
Cable television led to a boom in college basketball in the 1980s, pushing the two small Catholic schools away from national relevance and streaming drove a stake into their hearts. Once a peer to the would-be Big East religious schools (and Syracuse), television money allows them to dwarf the athletic budgets of Niagara and Canisius several times over.
The Bills and Sabres have long since usurped the Little Three as the top sports attraction in Western New York, forcing Niagara and Canisius to battle over students coming to games rather than supremacy of the Grand Island Bridge.
“It’s the world we live in — it’s a free-agent culture and everybody’s jumping to the next place,” said Jack Armstrong, who coached Niagara from 1989-1998. “It just gets harder and harder. I loved my time at Niagara and I love any time I’m on campus. A lot of different people, but it’s a different time now and I feel for those guys. The wins are harder to get now.”
•••
Niagara was an eastern basketball power well before Calvin Murphy arrived. The Purple Eagles once fielded a team with Hubie Brown, Larry Costello and Layden, all of whom eventually had great NBA success.
Before the NCAA tournament ruled March, the N.I.T. was its peer and Niagara went six times in the 1950s, including when Brown and Costello led it to a semifinal in 1954, which was the same year the Purple Eagles scored a 19-point win over eventual national champion La Salle at Madison Square Garden.
In the same era, Canisius made three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, reaching the Elite Eight in 1955 and 1956 behind stars Hank Nowak and John McCarthy, who went on to win an NBA title with the Celtics. The Golden Griffins’ last postseason appearance until 1985 came in a run to the final of the 1963 N.I.T.
The schools even combined to go 17-16 against Syracuse — a team both played twice per year — in the 1950s, with Niagara being ranked as high as eighth nationally in 1954.
“When I went to Niagara, kids came to the game because what else was there to do? I mean, it was cold,” Layden said. “You were locked in and it was easy to walk over to the games. There was no charge and you went in to watch the players. But we won. And we beat good teams and we used to take a lot of students when we played in Madison Square Garden.”
The rivalry spilled into the late-1960s and extended into the 1980s. Games featuring Murphy were a must-see event, as he became an All-American and led Niagara to its first NCAA tournament in 1970.
So popular was Murphy that freshmen games at the Aud were sold out just so people could get a glimpse of the 5-foot-9 future Hall of Famer.
Murphy, who averaged 33.1 points per game during his career, holds the Battle of the Bridge record with 48 points against Canisius on Jan. 13, 1968. Little Three games between Murphy and Bob Lanier, who led St. Bonaventure to the Final Four in 1970, drew massive crowds at the Aud.
Canisius didn’t have the postseason success during that time, but had 15 players drafted in the NBA or ABA between 1967 and 1985. Larry Fogle — who scored 41, a Canisius-best against Niagara in a 1974 overtime game — was a high school All-American in Detroit and eventually was a second-team All-American for the Golden Griffins in 1974. Teammates Mike Macaluso, Aaron Covington, Charley Jordan, Craig Prosser and Tim Stokes also went on to be selected in the draft.
“When I used to hang around Buffalo and go into the parks and play in the summertime, that's all they talked about was the upcoming season,” Murphy said. “Who was going to have the better team, so it wasn't something that just happened the night of the game. It was something that was constantly talked about between the players of the schools and the student bodies.”
Niagara and Canisius may have been small schools, but they provided Western New Yorkers a chance to see big-time college basketball locally. The Purple Eagles visited Madison Square Garden and the Palestra multiple times per season in the 1970s, while South Carolina and Providence visited the Aud in 1973, the same year future Braves star Ernie DiGregorio guided the Friars to the Final Four.
Canisius also hosted an annual tournament around Christmastime from 1954 to 1973 called the Queen City Tournament, which reeled in schools like Arizona State, Drake, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.
“They said there's never going to be another Michael Jordan,” Murphy said. “Well, you look at LeBron, now he's getting ready to pass (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's) record. So that's the kind of situation I thought was going to be around Western New York with the Little Three. We picked up from the '50s when it was big-time, basketball. I just thought it was going to continue on and the next group was going to come in, and maybe surpass us.”
•••
The glory years for both schools of waned, replaced by sporadic moments of excitement. Ray Hall and future Lake Mike Smrek took Canisius to the N.I.T. in 1985, while Beilein brought them back in 1995 and to the NCAA tournament the following year.
Behind Juan Mendez, Niagara ended a 25-year NCAA tournament drought by winning the MAAC tournament in Buffalo. They returned two years later in a surprise run.
Clive Bentick tapped in his own miss to beat Niagara in the 2001 MAAC tournament. Tyrone Lewis was shoved in the back by a Canisius fan after diving into the bleachers for a loose ball in 2010 and Marvin Jordan canned a last-second 3-pointer to beat the Golden Griffins in 2013.
But with the Bills and Sabres dominating the Buffalo sports scene and expanded entertainment options, crowds have dwindled.
Even the allure of being on television is no longer a draw. Mihalich, who went 24-9 against Canisius, remembered fondly when students filled the student section wearing bathrobes and shower caps for an 8 a.m. game against Drexel for ESPN’s 24 hours of basketball in 2009.
Two years earlier, Purple Eagle fans traveled to Canisius en masse as the Golden Griffins stunned the nation’s leading scorer Charron Fisher and Niagara in a nationally televised game.
Now fans can find a way to legally stream just about any Division I college basketball game possible, diminishing the magic of an ESPN or CBS Sports broadcast at either small venue.
“The connection of watching a kid grow over four years and get better, it's definitely changed,” said Daemen coach Mike MacDonald, who spent 18 years at Canisius. “... there's a transfer portal and people trying to leave and you're going to get somebody new and Niagara's got 10 new guys and Canisius' got a bunch of new guys. It's a different landscape. It doesn't mean it's worse, doesn't mean it's better. But it definitely means it's different.”
Fatefully, television is one of the reasons Niagara and Canisius fell behind. Small Catholic rivals St. John’s, Villanova and Providence opted to dump massive resources into athletics, particularly basketball They committed to the Big East in 1979, signed a television deal with fledgling ESPN and exploded within a few years.
Niagara and Canisius played in the second-largest athletic arena in the state, but didn’t commit the entire athletic department to a higher level of success and were left behind, opting for the MAAC in 1989.
In 2019, then-Canisius coach Jim Baron ($187,489) and then-Niagara coach Chris Casey ($178,529) were the lowest compensated coaches in the MAAC. Providence, St. John’s and Villanova all paid their coaches at least $2 million at the time.
“I remember (assistant coach) Eddie Donohue saying to me, if we get in that conference, it isn't just basketball,” Layden said. “We're going to have to have women's teams that play all the sports, we've got to be prepared to take the baseball team and our other teams down to play in the New York area. We're going to have a lot of teams traveling, it's going to be very expensive. We're going to lose some of our identity.”
Money continues to drive or impede the rivalry, this time in the form of the NIL-driven transfer portal. The ability to obtain endorsements and to freely transfer has gutted mid-majors that relied heavily on developing players over four years.
Top scorers like King and Mendez often try to find spots at major schools and both have felt the sting over the years. Niagara’s Antoine Mason bolted for Auburn, while Marcus Hammond left for Notre Dame last year. Canisius’ Takal Molson also left for a bigger school.
Armstrong swept Canisius in the midst of a 6-22 first season, which likely helped him keep the job after the 1989-90 season. But he feels it would be a nightmare to coach at a mid-major under the current NCAA rules, particularly when bigger schools were already trying to poach his top player, Chris Watson, in the mid-1990s.
“The stuff that's going on is you have people whispering in guys' ears and they're putting themselves in the transfer portal,” Armstrong said. “And now what happens is you’ve got to raid another place. You've got to go say, 'Who's the best player at Mount St. Mary's,' or wherever it may be. And now you're raiding a conference that's a little lower than you just to survive. It's horrible. I just think it's horrible and that's why I don't miss it one bit."
Of course there is one cure-all for any mid-major: win. Both schools have CIT appearances in recent years, but Niagara hasn’t been to the N.I.T. since 2009 and the NCAA tournament since 2007, while Canisius hasn’t joined in March Madness since 1996.
Canisius (2001) and Niagara (2009) haven’t even made the MAAC final in more than a decade. But Western New Yorkers have shown a willingness to follow winners after supporting Buffalo and St. Bonaventure during recent tournament runs.
“I think winning takes care of those things,” said Layden, who now lives in Salt Lake City after serving as a coach and executive of the Jazz in the 1980s. “We got a great campus up here at the University of Utah. I mean, one of the finest I've ever seen. We have a beautiful facility that seats 16,000 and it's empty. Now what's wrong? They don't win. They're winning a little bit more this year, but when they win, they fill it up. When they don't win, they don't draw.”
