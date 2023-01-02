LEWISTON — For decades, those who lived in Western New York during the “Blizzard of 1977” — a four-day span from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1 — would be able to say that they dealt with and survived what was, at the time, considered the worst snowstorm in the region’s history. Fast forward to 45 years later when Mother Nature rocked Western New York with another blizzard leading up and through the Christmas holiday weekend, slamming the city of Buffalo alone with nearly 52 inches of snow.
As a result, a Western New York college basketball rarity happened. Long-time rivals Canisius and Niagara of the MAAC played at Gallagher Center twice — just not against each other. Due to clean-up efforts in and around Canisius’ campus, the Golden Griffins and the Purple Eagles played a pair of matinee double-headers at the Gallagher Center in only a three-day span. On Saturday, Niagara defeated Mount St. Mary’s, 67-55 while Canisius lost to Rider, 66-64. Close finishes was the theme once again Monday when Niagara defeated Rider, 61-59 and Canisius lost to Mount St. Mary’s, 64-60.
“For us, we’re fortunate and grateful to play this game and have these opportunities,” said Niagara head coach Greg Paulus, whose team improved to 8-5 ad 3-1 in MAAC play following Sunday’s win. “I want to just thank the other coaches and programs for working with us just to get us the chance to play. With us and Canisius going through it, we didn’t know that we’d be able to play with (the concern of) would the guys get back, and so, I really appreciate them working with us in order to make this happen.”
Holding onto a 56-55 lead, Niagara’s senior guard Noah Thomasson hit a timely three-pointer with 57 seconds remaining to expand the Purple Eagles lead to four points (59-55 Niagara.) After the Broncs responded with a pair of free-throws to bring the score back to a one-possession game, Thomasson came through again — this time with a jumper inside the arc with 19 seconds left to play. Thomasson, a native of Houston, Texas, said the blizzard didn’t break the team.
“Just with the whole situation, that just shows what this program’s about,” said Thomasson, who finished Sunday’s game with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 4-6 from beyond the arc. “When people’s flights started getting canceled, you know, the coaches started jumping on the phone with us, just finding ways for us to get back (to campus) and guys really paid attention to that.”
For graduate student Sam Iorio, managing the storm was another opportunity for the Purple Eagles — who have now won five of their last seven contests — to handle adversity.
“(Coach Paulus) always talks about, not even just on the court, but in life, you know, you’re going to face adversity through every aspect of your life eventually,” said Iorio, who added 13 points and eight rebounds to help Niagara clinch their ninth straight win inside Gallagher Center since last January. “It’s just how we respond. And this was just another chance for us to respond and I think we grew as a team and we also even got more connected.”
For Niagara, the past weekend marked just the team’s first two games in a 12-day span, since a 73-67 win against Binghamton on Dec. 21, also held at Gallagher Center. With all the players able to get home safely on Dec. 22, Paulus said the challenge — reuniting the program back on campus — was one the entire program accepted.
“We had guys driving across the country over 20 hours, picking up teammates,” said Paulus. “We had coaches driving to different states to pick up our guys. We had different airports, with the Buffalo (International) Airport being closed for four or five days… And so, for us, I think that it’s an appreciation for this opportunity and all the hard work our players, their families and the coaches put forth to give us this chance.”
For Canisius (2-11, 0-4 MAAC), the unexpected circumstances from the once-in-a-generation snowstorm made their two-game “homestand” at Gallagher Center their first two contests since an 84-81 loss at Florida Gulf Coast University on Dec. 21. With 17:31 remaining in regulation, the Golden Griffins trailed the Mountaineers 45-26 but fought their way back — and nearly pulled off the comeback victory. A second-chance opportunity inside the paint from senior forward Jacco Fritz brought Canisius to within two points (62-60) with 0:07 remaining before Mount St. Mary’s senior Jalen Benjamin (game-high 19 points) made a pair of free-throws to secure the win. Canisius head coach Reggie Witherspoon said he and the program were very thankful that Niagara allowed them to play their games on Saturday and Monday.
“I don’t know what we would have done if we couldn’t have played here,” said Witherspoon, who also thanked Niagara Falls High School and Niagara County Community College for letting the team practice in their gymnasiums last Thursday and Friday, respectively. “And I know it’s got to be a heck of a challenge for (Niagara) to have four teams, just from a facility standpoint… Shout out to the people here who made it happen.”
Like Niagara, Canisius had a challenging time making sure all team personnel returned with players traveling back from various points of the country.
“We had guys that went home for Christmas break but the struggle was, with the storm and everything, everybody getting back at a decent time to practice and get prepared for (Friday’s) game,” said graduate student and guard Jamire Moultrie, who scored a team-high 11 points in Monday’s loss. “That was the adjustment right there, just getting everybody back so we were able to practice as a full team throughout the break.”
For Canisius, it has been a long journey since their last true home game at the Koessler Athletic Center, a 98-52 win against Fredonia on Nov. 20. Witherspoon said he is eager to see the team practice again on their home court before hosting Marist on Feb. 13.
“Hopefully, this experience that we’re going through makes us better, said Witherspoon. “Being on the road and all of that hopefully makes us appreciate home.”
NOTES: Monday marked the seventh time Thomasson scored 20 or more points and the fifth time he converted four 3-pointers this season… Monday marked the fifth time Iorio led Niagara in rebounding… Canisius’ two-game stay at Gallagher Center marked just the second and third contests held in Niagara County in the last 27 years in program history. The last time came in a 64-63 overtime loss versus Loyola (Md.) on Feb. 19, 1996 at the Niagara Falls Convention Center… Niagara and Canisius both continue their seasons Friday night. The Purple Eagles will visit Fairfield at 6 p.m. while Canisius will face-off against Manhattan at 7 p.m.
Joe Kraus can be reached via email at joseph.kraus@niagara-gazette.com or on Twitter @ByJoeKraus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.