Niagara blows out Marist, earns MAAC's No. 5 seed

LEWISTON — Talk about going out with a bang.
On a day seven seniors were honored, likely playing their final games at the Gallagher Center, Niagara crushed Marist on Saturday, 83-52, and earned the unlikely No. 5 seed in next week’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.
After taking four losses by an average of 14 points during a five-game road trip, the Purple Eagles returned home with two of their best performances of the season, smashing Siena and Marist by a combined 53 points.
"Our guys deserve the credit," head coach Greg Paulus said of the turnaround. "I mean, the effort, the attention to detail, the energy, the urgency and execution. They deserve a lot of credit for making a lot of plays.
"... We met about that when we came off a five-game road trip and we said, 'Hey, it's March 1. This is the best time of year.' And they've certainly responded and done an amazing job."
"I think the idea of March just came into play, and how how big it is to be the best team playing in March," echoed Jordan Cintron, who was honored pre-game along with Shandon Brown, Marcus Hammond, Nicholas Kratholm, Greg Kuakumensah, Steven Levnaic and Justin Roberts. "We knew that time was dwindling down for the regular season and we just wanted to end on a high note. March hit and it was kind of like a deer in the headlights, but we embraced it."
Hammond got things going early Saturday, scoring eight points during a 9-0 run to erase an early Marist lead. Minutes later, Niagara took the lead for good with a 10-0 run that included four straight put-backs on the offensive glass.
Niagara led 39-29 at half. Hammond drilled a 3 just 12 seconds into the second, starting a 29-9 stretch before Marist hit back-to-back buckets.
"That was my teammates, they set the tone early," said Hammond, who had family and a group of friends from New York City in the stands. "We got off to a great start and I just had to get on board."
Junior Noah Thomasson led the way offensively, scoring 16 of his career-high 27 points during the 44-23 second half. He was a dazzling 11 of 14 from the floor with three assists and no turnovers.
Thomasson said the atmosphere — large visiting groups of friends and family added plenty of extra energy — made things easy.
"Shout out to our fans," he said. "They get to yelling and it seems like I have a lot more energy and I'm ready to play."
Hammond finished with 21 points — his 25th career 20-point game — in what could be his Gallagher Center finale. The guard, who will earn his third selection to an All-MAAC team next week, was the final Purple Eagle honored during the senior ceremony and gave Paulus a teary embrace. Though he graduates this spring, he still has an extra season of eligibility due to COVID-19 and could use it at Niagara or elsewhere.
He said hasn't thought about his future — "that wouldn't be right to my teammates, my coaches" — and that the emotions came from seeing longtime teammates honored before him.
"It was just a special moment because I was just watching Justin, (Cintron), Greg, (Kratholm), Steve ... Shandon. Those are my brothers and we've been through a lot."
Cintron, who is in his final season of eligibility and was drafted by a team in a Puerto Rican professional league last week, scored 13 to go with nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Freshman sensation Jao Ituka led the Red Foxes with 19 points.
The win, paired with a Fairfield loss to Saint Peter’s, moved NU (14-15, 9-11 MAAC) into a tie with Marist (14-15, 9-11) for fifth. The teams split the season series, and Niagara’s victory over first-place Iona was the tiebreaker for a first-round bye.
The Purple Eagles will play No. 4 Monmouth (19-12, 11-9) in the quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in Atlantic City. The Hawks won 57-49 on Dec. 3 at the Gallagher Center and Niagara returned the favor Jan. 30 in New Jersey, 70-69 in overtime.
