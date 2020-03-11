The was nothing pretty about it except the final score.
Sixth-seeded Niagara beat No. 11 Marist in a defensive slugfest, 56-54, late Tuesday night to close the first day of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament in Atlantic City, N.J.
First team All-MAAC selection Marcus Hammond scored 20 points and Raheem Solomon added 14 more for Niagara, which advances to take on third-seeded Rider at 7 p.m. Thursday. The sophomores hooked up on the game's biggest play, with Hammond driving and dropping the ball off to an open Solomon for the go-ahead layup with three seconds left.
Hammond to Solomon for the lead!! 💻 https://t.co/bYERcD0P42#EaglesTakeFlight #maAChoops20 pic.twitter.com/S38KFCMfVs— Niagara Basketball (@NiagaraMBB) March 11, 2020
The tight contest featured 11 ties and 21 lead changes. Neither team led by more than four points. It was decided from 3-point land — where Niagara hit 7 of 19 (36.8%) to Marist's 4 of 22 (18.2%) — and at the foul line — NU 11 of 14 (78.6%), Marist 14 of 21 (66.7%).
Marist, as expected, dominated the glass, 35-24. But Niagara made up for it, as it has for much of the season, by committing only seven turnovers — two in the second half.
It was sweet revenge for NU, which was handled by the last-place Red Foxes in the regular season, losing both meetings by at least 19 points.
Jordan Jones and Tyler Saint-Furcy led Marist with 11 points apiece.
