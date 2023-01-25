Wynton Bernard never thought about giving up on baseball. Plenty of other people told him he should, though.
Family and friends were quick to offer opinions as Bernard spent 10 years in the minor leagues, but there was nothing to say that could deter him. Bernard believed he could eventually reach Major League Baseball.
Since graduating from Niagara University in 2012, Bernard bounced around the world chasing a shot at the big leagues. He played in 18 cities, 15 leagues and five countries, while developing personal relationships with Ken Griffey Jr., Kenny Lofton and Ellis Burks and still maintains a friendship with Niagara coach Rob McCoy.
All of that led to finally getting called up by the Colorado Rockies last summer.
Bernard hit .286, with three RBIs and three stolen bases in a 12-game stint with the Rockies before being sent back to Albuquerque to finish the season. He got his chance, but now Bernard wants more.
The 32-year-old former Purple Eagle will play in another new city this season, which could be Buffalo, after signing a minor-league contract with Toronto.
“When you match up talent with hard work and, and perseverance, everything just kind of lines up itself and the way it's supposed to work out,” Bernard said. “... I’ve known myself and I know my body and I've seen myself and the potential I have. … And it's almost like a type of thing where you're just never satisfied because I want to be even further than where I am now. I just want to keep pushing and just keep getting better because I know it's in there.”
Bernard also knew he was a late bloomer, even at Niagara, where he hit .279, with 68 RBIs and 72 stolen bases in 140 career games. It took four years to reach Triple-A ball for the first time with Toledo in 2016, but he never played a full season with chances for four different teams until he got to Albuquerque.
He hit .254 in 100 games during his first year with the club in 2021 and then came back for 108 last season. Bernard had won a batting title in 2014, but he did it again by hitting .333 and career-highs in home runs (21) and RBIs (92).
Part of Bernard’s blossoming came from completely changing his swing. He could always hit the ball hard and far, but they never went in the right direction. So he kept trying to evolve, change and he finally got the results desired through one of the most difficult tasks of his career.
“I'm talking hours upon hours of watching film, in the batting cages, in the mirror,” Bernard said. “… I've won a batting title already early on in my career, but I take more pride in this one because I really, really had to reteach myself after doing the same thing for so long.”
Bernard’s new swing may have earned him a call-up to the big leagues, but he didn’t get to stay. He’s still not satisfied with simply getting a chance.
Bernard has obsessed over going back and won’t even say he did enough to warrant staying with the Rockies. It’s necessarily because he didn’t feel he was good, instead feeling like there are always areas to improve.
“Probably had the best year of my life last year, but I always think that there's always room for improvement,” Bernard said. “It's almost like Michael Jordan, like you want to be the best. You want it to be undeniable at everything. And if you're not the best, if you're not the very, very best, then that can't be undeniable. There's always room to grow.”
After signing with the Blue Jays — whom he felt offered the best fit — Bernard doesn’t know where he will start the season, but his goal is to be in Toronto on opening day.
Bernard has shown the ability to make contact consistently at the plate and his speed has resulted in 294 stolen bases during his professional career.
“The game is all about you know, getting on base and hitting, driving in runs, planes, playing good defense, bringing my speed to the table,” Bernard said. “Obviously, I have no control over that because it's usually the right place, right time. It's an opportunity, but I just want to do my best and just see what happens.”
