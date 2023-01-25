Former Niagara University standout Wynton Bernard may be wearing a Buffalo Bisons uniform this summer.
The 32-year-old outfielder signed a minor-league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Bernard played 12 games with the Colorado Rockies last season, making his Major League Baseball debut after spending 10 years in the minors.
Bernard has played 884 minor-league games, including 438 Triple-A games, where he hit .273 with 33 home runs and 172 RBIs. He’s had stints with the Padres, Tigers, Giants, Cubs and Rockies affiliates.
Since playing for Niagara in 2009, 2011 and 2012, Bernard has bounced from Independent leagues to Double-A, while also playing in Australia, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Venezuela. His longest stints in Triple-A came the last two seasons for Albuquerque, where he played 208 games.
Bernard hit .286, with three RBIs and three stolen bases, while recording 42 plate appearances in his MLB debut season with the Rockies last year.
The California native hit .279, with 68 RBIs and 72 stolen bases in 140 career games for the Purple Eagles.
