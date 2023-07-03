After excelling on Monteagle Ridge the last two seasons, Sam Iorio is taking his basketball talents overseas.
The former Niagara forward announced Monday he signed a three-year contract with Hapoel Be’er Sheva of the Israeli Winner League in Israel through the 2025-26 season. While this is the first professional contract of his career, the 6-foot-7 forward has had past experience combining his passion for basketball with his faith in Judaism.
With an 81-70 victory against France in the championship game, Iorio won a gold medal as part of the United States Open Division men’s basketball team at the 21st Maccabiah last summer at Malha Arena in Israel, the holy land of the Jewish people. Iorio previously played in the 2019 Maccabi Games in Budapest.
After playing two seasons each at American University in the Patriot League and the University of Southern Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference, Iorio became a major contributor for Niagara and head coach Greg Paulus in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, the latter of which ended in the Metro Athletic Atlantic Conference semifinal against top-seeded Iona.
In 60 career games and 55 starts in two seasons with Niagara, Iorio scored 492 points (8.2 per game), 347 rebounds (5.8 per game), and shot 43.8% from the floor and scored in double-figures 22 times.
Iorio scored his 1,000 career point in Niagara’s 76-67 loss against St. Thomas on Nov. 20, 2021. Iorio finished his collegiate career with 1,459 points, 802 rebounds, 186 assists, 107 blocks and 44% from the floor.
