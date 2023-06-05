Another sport is coming to Monteagle Ridge this fall.
The Niagara University department of athletics announced the addition of women’s bowling as its latest Division I program Monday. The addition of bowling is now the 19th program for the Purple Eagles and the eleventh for female athletes.
Niagara’s women’s bowling program will be led by head coach Jeff Walsh and assistant coach Peggy Kuhn. Since 2021, Walsh and Kuhn previously led the program at the now-defunct Division III Medaille University. This past winter, the Mavericks won the Allegheny Mountain Conference Championship title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for a sixth consecutive season. In its final season, the Mavericks finished 88-34 overall.
A number of keglers from the Mavericks’ program are expected to join the Niagara team. Medaille announced its closure as a campus this August after a potential merger with Trocaire College fell through last month.
A ceremony introducing Niagara’s new women’s bowling program will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Classic Lanes in Kenmore.
Walsh, Kuhn and Simon Gray, Niagara’s associate vice president for athletics, will be in attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.