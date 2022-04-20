Niagara adds to hoops roster, coaching staff

The offseason makeover continues for Niagara University men's basketball.
Niagara announced it's hiring of Antone Gray to fill one of two assistant coaching vacancies Wednesday afternoon, hours before Braxton Bayless, a junior college guard, announced his verbal commitment.
Gray, a native of Providence, Rhode Island, spent the past four seasons as an assistant at Brown University, where he helped the Bears to a 20-win season in 2018-19.
"We are excited to have Antone join our coaching staff," NU head coach Greg Paulus said in a statement. "Antone was highly recommended and brings tremendous energy to those around him. His relationship building, recruiting at a high level and knowledge of the game will help our student-athletes develop both on and off the court."
Gray played collegiately at Rhode Island College from 2007-11 and was inducted in the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. He worked as a basketball trainer while coaching at both the high school and AAU levels from 2011-14 before taking his first collegiate job as an assistant at the University of Maine.
"I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Coach Paulus, the staff and student-athletes at Niagara University," Gray said. "I am very fortunate, blessed and excited to get going. I am eager to help these young men become better students, players and people in the community. Energy is contagious. Go Purple Eagles!"
Niagara still has one assistant coaching vacancy after losing both Brett Ervin and Bryan Smothers last season.
Bayless, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 9.0 points and 4.1 assists as a sophomore this winter at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa. A native of Ankeny, Iowa, he was first offered a scholarship by Niagara on April 5. He received offers from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and Southeast Missouri State shortly after before deciding on Niagara.
Bayless, who will have three seasons of eligibility, is the second junior college product to join Niagara this offseason, along with 6-6 forward Keith Kiner III. Paulus said he wanted to add experience while losing eight players from last season to either graduation or transfer.
•••
One of those transfers, star guard Marcus Hammond, is taking visits this week. After averaging 18.1 points, 4.7 assists and 2.9 assists as a senior, Hammond announced he would be taking advantage of his extra COVID-19 season and enter the transfer portal on March 22, leaving the door open for a return to NU.
Hammond visited Georgetown over the weekend, posting pictures of himself with Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing on social media. He was expected to visit Notre Dame, according to various media reports.
Wednesday, graduate forward Nicholas Kratholm also announced he'd be entering the portal. He averaged just 5.1 minutes over 15 appearances last season off the bench.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.